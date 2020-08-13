Surrender by Japan 75 years ago ended fighting in WWII

The Blizzard newspaper, an afternoon newspaper owned by The Derrick, published a full-sized special edition Blizzard 75 years ago tomorrow on the evening of Aug. 14, 1945, to mark the end of the conflict with Japan. The surrender brought victory to the Allies in World War II.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The war's conclusion, though, was staggered as fighting on two fronts - the European Theater and the Pacific Theater - came to an end on different dates.

