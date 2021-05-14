Swingin' good time

Amanda Roddy, of Franklin, swings with 1-year-old daughter Danika in Franklin's Riverfront Park, while, from left, 3-year-old son Archer, 7-year-old daughter Sophia and 4-year-old son Jaxson bide their time before the family has a picnic in the park on Thursday. (By Luka Krneta)

Franklin resident Amanda Roddy's constant smile and laughter said it all as she and 1-year-old daughter Danika enjoyed their time on one of the swings in Franklin's Riverfront Park on Thursday.

Meanwhile, sons 4-year-old Jaxson and 3-year-old Archer, and daughter 7-year-old Sophia played near where their mother and baby sister were swinging.

  • From staff reports

'A great day for America'
WASHINGTON (AP) - In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

Painting history
  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

The community is finding ways this year to celebrate Oil City's 150th birthday, and local artist Brian Rondinelli has completed a commemorative painting to mark the occasion.

Workers out in force
  • From staff reports

House of Trades service members associated with Keystone SMILES teamed up Tuesday with the Emlenton Civic Club, Tim Farkis of Chapel on the Hill church and volunteers from the community to revitalize and beautify the Emlenton Veterans Park.

A wild year here for wildfires

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

As the wildfire season comes to a close, a forester with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the northwest region of Pennsylvania experienced its worst fires in five decades.

Honoring veterans
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Every May, volunteers place just under 14,000 flags on veterans' graves in 110 Venango County cemeteries in observance of Memorial Day.

Gubernatorial run?
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - State Sen. Doug Mastriano isn't an official candidate for governor, but he sounded like one during a dinner in Clarion on Thursday night.

Showing off Lyric
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Efforts to rehabilitate the old Lyric Theatre building in Oil City are continuing, and a state official and local lawmakers toured the theater on Friday.

Laid-off workers 'incentivized?'

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Area employers have been venting about difficulties they have encountered in trying to get furloughed employees to return to the job and, at the same time, recruit new workers.

Voter ID is flashpoint in state election law talks

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans wanting stricter voter identification provisions in Pennsylvania is emerging as an early flashpoint with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in what GOP lawmakers cast as a top-to-bottom update of state election law following a presidential contest that Donald Trump still …

Cranberry sports
  • From staff reports

It was a busy day Thursday on the local sports scene as the weather was nice and there was plenty of baseball, softball and track on the schedule.

'Teaching moment'
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Responding to a call about a bear perched in a tree and then getting in position to tranquilize the animal in order to safely bring it down is all in a day's work for state game wardens.

State GOP pushing work-search

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans in Pennsylvania's GOP-controlled Legislature are advancing legislation to reinstate work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment benefits, with one survey showing that workers aren't taking open jobs at a record rate.

State will lift all orders except masks on May 31

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will lift all COVID-19 restrictions except its masking order on Memorial Day, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday, promising to restore something approaching normalcy to the state more than a year into the pandemic and just in time for summer.

Chair named for panel that will redraw Pa. legislative districts

HARRISBURG (AP) - The panel that will redraw the boundaries of Pennsylvania's legislative districts amid public education campaigns to stamp out gerrymandering will be chaired by the University of Pittsburgh's former chancellor as the tie-breaking fifth member appointed by the state's high c…