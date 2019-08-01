Franklin's popular singing competition, Taste of Talent, will wrap up over two days of intense eliminations during the 25th Taste of Franklin festival this weekend.
The Taste of Talent competition has always been known to draw big crowds on summer Wednesdays in Bandstand Park, and this year was no different, according to Franklin events coordinator Ronnie Beith.
"It's been good...we've had 800 to 900 people in the audience each time," Beith said.
With just two days of the competition left- Saturday and Sunday -eight contestants remain, four of which will be eliminated Saturday. Beith said seven of the eight remaining contestants have participated in the competition in previous years.
The remaining eight are Tim Craver, of Franklin; Hagan Cook, of Franklin; Jodi Zacherl, of Clarion; Joseph Michael Lillard, of Oil City; Courtney McBride, of Pleasant Unity; Brianna Schwab, of Sligo; Scott Kennedy, of Franklin; and Shannon Birsa, of Oil City.
Contestants will battle for the top prize at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday in Bandstand Park.
The Taste of Talent finale on Sunday will follow the Taste of Franklin festival that will see Fountain Park loaded with local food from well-known restaurants as well as caterers, delis, farmers and bakers.
"It started during our bicentennial celebration where we had an entire year of events," Beith said.
The festival's concept came from longtime chairwoman and avid Franklin volunteer Sally Megeath.
Megeath got the idea after attending a similar, but much more expensive, event in a small western Michigan town, according to a 1999 article in The News-Herald.
"I thought we could do something like this in Franklin. I wanted to do something to promote the restaurants and clubs and have something fun in the park, but keep it affordable," Megeath said.
Megeath passed away after a battle with lung cancer in January 2009.
"She did a lot for the city," Beith said.
Taste of Franklin remains a showcase of not only Franklin restaurants, but any business that serves food and chooses to participate.
"There's lots of activity around it ... (restaurants) love putting their best foot forward," Beith said. "Though I'm not sure that's the best phrase to use here."
Taste of Franklin will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Fountain Park with a side helping of a motorcycle cruise-in at the 12th Street Island, children's entertainment, and CATRO in concert from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.