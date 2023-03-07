The Northwest Central Pennsylvania Regional Task Force, which includes Clarion and Jefferson counties, is ready to respond if any sort of disaster along the lines of the East Palestine train derailment occurs in the region.

Denny Logue, Clarion County’s deputy director of the Department of Public Safety, is the new chairman of the task force, which also includes Cameron, Clearfield, Elk and McKean counties.

Randy Bartley, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Snow has been a no-show for some traditionally wintry cities
Front Page

Snow has been a no-show for some traditionally wintry cities

BOSTON (AP) — Growing up in New England, Leah Ofsevit’s most cherished childhood memories were blanketed in snow. She remembers running barefoot outside with her brother at the first sign of it, building snowmen and ice castles most winters, strapping on skis as a toddler.

Front Page

Task force that includes Clarion ready for disasters

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The Northwest Central Pennsylvania Regional Task Force, which includes Clarion and Jefferson counties, is ready to respond if any sort of disaster along the lines of the East Palestine train derailment occurs in the region.

Titusville chamber's new boss feels right at home
Front Page

Titusville chamber's new boss feels right at home

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

TITUSVILLE — When Rebecca Saintz was in high school, she couldn’t wait to move away from Titusville. Once she finally moved, though, she began to miss her hometown and realized how much she had taken it for granted.

Shapiro will pitch first budget as governor
Front Page

Shapiro will pitch first budget as governor

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his first budget to the Legislature on Tuesday, as the Democrat aims in his first months to remake the state’s public school funding system and to put Pennsylvania on competitive footing with other states to attract major companies.

Front Page

Polk Borough man fatally shot

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Polk Borough man was fatally shot in Eau Claire on Thursday evening, and a Eau Claire man has been charged with homicide in the case.

Front Page

Polk Borough man fatally shot

A Polk Borough man was fatally shot in Eau Claire, Butler County, on Thursday evening and a Eau Claire man is being charged with homicide in the case.

Front Page

No bail for Pennsylvania man with explosives in suitcase

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man admitted packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter in a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida and fled the Lehigh Valley airport when he feared arrest, federal authorities said in a court document filed Thursday.

With court win, Pennsylvania schools want plan, down payment
Front Page

With court win, Pennsylvania schools want plan, down payment

HARRISBURG (AP) — When Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro unveils his first budget next week, the poor districts that won a landmark school-funding lawsuit will want to see him propose a significant down payment and a plan to overhaul how the state pays for K-12 education in what could be a term…

Oil City woman's painting featured on cover of national magazine
Front Page

Oil City woman's painting featured on cover of national magazine

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Artists never know when inspiration will strike for that next piece of artwork. For Oil City resident Linda Lineman, motivation hit when longtime friends Diane and Dan Cartwright, also of Oil City, took to social media to post photos after their recent trip to London.

Front Page

OC School Board tables curriculum vote for further review

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members voted unanimously Monday to table for further review several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students without board approval since the fall of 2021.

Fetterman 'on path to recovery,' will be out for more weeks
Front Page

Fetterman 'on path to recovery,' will be out for more weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is “on a path to recovery” after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks.

Front Page

20 well operators receive state DEP notices

  • By JOHN BARTLETT Contributing writer

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection reported it has issued 1,572 notices of violations and administrative orders last year for conventional oil and gas well operations in Venango County. The notices involved 20 well operators and represented multiple violations per indivi…

Free

Missing Oil City Girl Found

Oil City police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed Sophia Steinman, 17, of Oil City, was found safe in Warren on Thursday evening.