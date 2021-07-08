Taste of Talent canceled again

Tags
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Pennsylvania state lawmaker and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching a "forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election, demanding cooperation from counties and mimicking a widely criticized partisan effort in Arizona.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Congressman Glenn Thompson is looking for a way to build bridges on Interstate 80 without placing tolls on them.
- From staff reports
-
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
How have Venango County's coronavirus case numbers been influenced since the beginning of the year?
- From staff reports
-
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials recently spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, through a bill of which he is the primary sponsor, hopes to close the "digital divide" between rural and urban America.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Franklin's Barrow-Civic Theatre announced its 2021 live performance lineup on Tuesday, almost 16 months after COVID-19 closed the venue's curtains to in-person audiences.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Extensive renovations at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City and the Oil City high school and middle school have begun.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Hiring and retainment of employees have been critical challenges in most industries, both locally and statewide, according to Susan Williams, president of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson introduces legislation that encourages broadband development in rural areas. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Derrick or The News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
NEW YORK (AP) - This summer is already shaping up to be a difficult one for air travelers.
- From staff reports
-
Area residents commemorated the Independence Day holiday over the weekend with festivities in Oil City and Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper is launching a special series today to celebrate the 150-year anniversary of The Derrick.
The newspaper is beginning a special series in Tuesday’s edition that will celebrate the 150-year anniversary of The Derrick. The initial story will look back on the first edition of the Daily Derrick, which was published Sept. 11, 1871. For this story and more, pick up a copy of Tuesday's T…
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks, concerts and beach outings over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days.
- By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Clarion News
-
CLARION - A Clarion County jury has found a 26-year-old Mercer County man not guilty on all charges stemming from a crash more than three years ago that left two men dead and two other men, including the driver, injured.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials earlier this week spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A memorial ruck walk honoring a Marine from Franklin was held Friday morning in the city to raise awareness for veteran suicide and help fund support groups.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
More than 200 children in Venango County are currently dependent on foster care services. Many of them move from place to place, waiting to return home or find a new home.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Days Inn in Oil City will be open by the Oil Heritage Festival later this month, the hotel's general manager said Thursday.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Can the residents of Polk State Center be served elsewhere?
State Department of Human Services provides a picture of the resident population at Polk State Center. For this story and more, pick up a copy of Saturday's The Derrick or The News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican-crafted bill to ban so-called COVID-19 "vaccine passports" in some cases and to restrict the health secretary's actions during health emergencies was vetoed Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Transfer from Polk State Center won't be simple as community-based providers face support staff issues. For the story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's The Derrick or The News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
- From staff reports
-
LUCINDA - St. Joseph Church's 82nd annual 4th of July celebration will be held online again this year.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Franklin Rotary Club is celebrating 100 years of service, and the milestone was highlighted by a community celebration Tuesday in Bandstand Park.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a roughly $40 billion budget package that passed last week, as he touted the importance of new funding for public schools that he secured from Republican lawmakers, while also chalking up negotiating table losses.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Artwork lines the walls of the Graffiti Gallery in Oil City. A stunning 3 by 4 foot oil on canvas portrait smiles from across the room.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Kyle Andres is enjoying going to school, even during summer break.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A revitalized SaltBox Visitor Center at the Justus Trail's Eighth Street trailhead was unveiled during an open house over the weekend after about two months of interior work was completed.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans and Democrats are feuding over whether Pennsylvania's roughly $40 billion budget package negotiated behind closed doors and passed within hours of becoming public includes money for the state auditor general to begin auditing election results.
- By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Clarion News
-
CLARION - The "I Love Clarion" Independence Day celebration will provide COVID-19 vaccines, according to Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry Executive Director Tracy Becker.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City School Board members unanimously approved the district’s 2021-2022 budget with no tax increase at their meeting Monday.
Drug-related driving under the influence arrests in Venango County have risen sharply the past two years, according to Robert Daugherty, who recently retired as director of the county’s adult and juvenile probation departments.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Monday was a great day to be at your favorite swimming pool.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A key trade that sealed a budget deal between Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans who control the Legislature was a $100 million injection of cash into Pennsylvania’s poorest public schools in exchange for the governor backing off a regulatory expansion of eligibility for overtime pay.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
WARREN - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman acknowledged concerns surrounding the scheduled closing of Polk State Center in August 2022 are "a very valid point."
Most Viewed Articles
-
Fish Commission charges Spencer in connection with 2019 flooding issues
-
Man found not guilty in crash that killed 2 people
-
Franklin man is facing charges for strangling son
-
Memory of Franklin Marine honored at fundraising walk
-
Manager says Days Inn will open by Heritage Festival
-
DUI arrests
-
Transfer from Polk not simple
-
Spruce-up at Oil City
-
2 injured in Cranberry Township crash
-
California lawmakers push feds to allow a therapy that pays meth users to abstain
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
VACANCIES North Clarion County School District has antici…
3 BR Mobile Home in Pine Terrace Trailer Park, Shippenvil…
Franklin 244 John Diamond Road, Farmhouse Decor, Barn Ant…
Lakeview School District Business, Computer & Informa…
Lakeview School District Biology Teacher The Lakeview Sch…
Offering up to $200 Sign on Bonus. Excellent part time op…
Oil City - 216 Washington Ave. - Fri. & Sat., July 9-…
Oil City - 2 family yard sale Fri & Sat 9-5. 237 Biss…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Fish Commission charges Spencer in connection with 2019 flooding issues
-
Franklin man is facing charges for strangling son
-
DUI arrests
-
2 injured in Cranberry Township crash
-
Franklin man charged with stalking, harassment
-
OC man accused of using employer's credit card
-
Man accused of making threats on Facebook
-
Vehicles vandalized in county
-
Seneca man charged for assaulting trooper
-
Franklin man charged with stalking, harassment
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike
-
Family of Black man slain by officer sues Kansas City police
-
'Message in the mess': Family finds hope as search continues
-
Wyoming man accused of torching toddler has bail set at $1M
-
Hit by a ransomware attack? Your payment may be deductible
-
Armed standoff with police shuts down part of I-95
-
The Latest: 99% of US virus deaths are unvaccinated people
-
Firefighter's daughter, 7, found in Florida condo rubble
-
Germany: 4 men, 1 woman sentenced to prison for child abuse
-
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home