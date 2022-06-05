The Franklin Fine Arts Council announced the 10 vocalists who will compete in this year’s Taste of Talent singing competition. They are:

Christian Agnew, of Oil City; Kaleb Beichner, of Shippenville; Maisa Burns, of Titusville; Iris Callahan, of Vowinkel; Tim Craver, of Franklin; Reagan Exley, of Oil City; Ruth Herrick, of Greenville; Shanay Jackson, of Oil City; Alexander Karg, of Oil City; and Madison Wakefield, of Titusville.

McCormick concedes to Oz in GOP Senate primary
HARRISBURG (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick conceded the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, ending his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the deficit.

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin’s popular Taste of Franklin restaurant sampling event won’t be held this summer due to restaurant staffing shortages.

Plans taking shape for popular Youth Field Day
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime, so the saying goes, and that is exactly what will be happening Saturday, June 18, when the Oil City Izaak Walton League hosts its annual Venango County Youth Field Day.

Victory students embrace Trout in the Classroom program
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.

Glasl's C-L tenure ending after 5 years
  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News

CLARION TWP. — After a five-year tenure, Clarion-Limestone School District and Superintendent Amy J. Glasl have parted ways as both parties last week approved a 16-page agreement under which Glasl submitted her resignation and the school district paid her a $10,000 severance settlement.

Supply chain affects state-run program

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The supply chain issues have not only affected consumers, but it’s also taken its toll on local government in Pennsylvania — especially those involved with the state-run COSTARS program.

No newspaper today
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as police waited
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.

YMCA dinner honors Keating
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Extended family and community members, many of them military veterans, came together Friday at the Oil City YMCA for a veterans appreciation event, with a focus on honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Keating.

About 150 cyclists to race through region

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A brand-new event will pedal its way into Titusville on Saturday, when more than 150 cyclists — from as far south as Florida, as far west as Michigan and as far north as Vermont — come to participate in the first Roughneck Gravel Roubaix.

Oil Region captivates Azerbaijan's ambassador
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A shared history of oil on two distant continents brought Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. to the Pennsylvania Oil Region on Wednesday for a tour of Drake Well, near Titusville, and several other locations in Oil City and Franklin.

Two Mile Run revs up for 25th regatta
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Scores of outboard boats will converge on Justus Lake this weekend as the Two Mile Run Regatta returns to Two Mile Run County Park for its silver anniversary.

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when th…

Teen dies in ATV crash

According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.

Valley Grove OKs tax increase

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The Valley Grove School Board on Monday evening did something it has not done in six years — approve a tax increase.

Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a stri…