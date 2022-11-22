Most high schools have a program or club that promotes kindness and anti-bullying, and Rocky Grove High School is no exception.
Leann Highfield, advisor of the school’s anti-bullying club, said she isn’t sure when the club was implemented, but “it’s my 16th year here at Rocky Grove, and I think it was here when I first started.”
A Pittsburgh-area corporation that has been pitching a plan to the state that would transition Polk State Center’s residents to “signature homes,” while providing jobs to the center’s employees, received an infusion of funding that would meet half the cost needed to build four such homes in …
Those who stopped in at the fall block party at the Venango County Human Services training center in Franklin on Saturday were greeted by a cheerful gathering during the first-ever event in which attendees learned more about people with intellectual disabilities and autism.
BUTLER — Butler Health System, which includes Clarion Hospital, and Westmoreland County-based Excela Health announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two organizations into a new health system.
Franklin City Council approved the repurposing of unused 2020 Community Development Block Grant funds to finance upgrades to the 11th Street playground, pending no adverse public comments, at its monthly meeting this week.
Due to snow squalls moving through the area, the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, between exit 42 (Route 38 Emlenton) and exit 45 (Route 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton), and in Jefferson County, between exit 78 (Route 36 Sigel/Brookville) and exit 81 (Route 28 Hazen) has been red…
LEEPER — Identifying themselves as a “group of citizens,” about 10 people have asked the Farmington Township supervisors for its support in invoking the state’s abandoned and blighted property conservatorship law — Act 135 — against three properties in Leeper.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday.
Local artist Linda Lineman is holding an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at her studio, Lineman’s Porcelain and Painted Memories, to celebrate her 15th year of maintaining a studio in Oil City.
State police in Franklin are asking for the public's assistance in locating the female suspect in this photo. According to police, the manager of Dollar General on Route 257 in Cranberry Township reported the individual in the photo entered the store with two juvenile females at about 7:25 p…
CLARION TWP. — Recently-hired Clarion-Limestone School District Superintendent Brian Weibel has a vision of the district’s vocational/agricultural program becoming a student-run manufacturing center and he got to show the program’s teachers and students what the program might become.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation’s veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members.