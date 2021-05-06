'Teaching moment'

Volunteers, including emergency personnel and Clarion University employees, brace themselves as they hold a tarp to catch a tranquilized bear that is falling from a tree near Hart Chapel. (Contributed by Michael Shaw)
Clarion University nursing student Sadie Siegel holds a pair of pliers as a state game warden works to extract the tooth of the bear that was tranquilized near Hart Chapel. (Contributed by Michael Shaw)
A bear sits in a tree near Hart Chapel on the Clarion University campus on Tuesday morning. (Contributed by Michael Shaw)
Clarion University students watch safely across the street from Hart Chapel on Wood Street as rescuers work to safely bring down a bear from a tree. (Contributed by Michael Shaw)
Volunteers, including emergency personnel and Clarion University employees, brace themselves as they hold a tarp to catch a tranquilized bear that is falling from a tree near Hart Chapel. (Contributed by Michael Shaw)
Clarion University nursing student Sadie Siegel holds a pair of pliers as a state game warden works to extract the tooth of the bear that was tranquilized near Hart Chapel. (Contributed by Michael Shaw)
The tranquilized bear on the Clarion University campus is seen after nursing students Natalie Brown and Brianna Thompson helped with attaching the tag. (Contributed by Michael Shaw)
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans in Pennsylvania's GOP-controlled Legislature are advancing legislation to reinstate work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment benefits, with one survey showing that workers aren't taking open jobs at a record rate.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will lift all COVID-19 restrictions except its masking order on Memorial Day, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday, promising to restore something approaching normalcy to the state more than a year into the pandemic and just in time for summer.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The panel that will redraw the boundaries of Pennsylvania's legislative districts amid public education campaigns to stamp out gerrymandering will be chaired by the University of Pittsburgh's former chancellor as the tie-breaking fifth member appointed by the state's high c…
Family and friends of Nathan Luzier gathered on the infield of the baseball field outside Valley Grove Elementary School on Saturday to celebrate his life. The Rocky Grove High School student, who was 15, died as a result of a traffic accident last week.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
NEW YORK (AP) - It was anxiety - and not a problem with the shots - that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The board of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education voted Wednesday to advance a plan to merge six of its 14 universities, including Clarion, into two new institutions, as the system struggles with sinking enrollment and stagnant state aid.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that "America is rising anew," and pointed optimistically to the nation's emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to rebuild the U.S. economy and fundamentally transform g…
HARRISBURG (AP) - For Pennsylvania, the official word that its population growth continues to lag behind the nation's marks the 10th consecutive decade the Keystone State has lost clout in Congress and presidential contests, even as it rose a notch to the fifth-most populous state.