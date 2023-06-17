Oil City manager Mark Schroyer confirmed Friday that the city and the Oil Region Alliance have reached a tentative agreement with Oil City Hospitality to purchase the former Days Inn in the city.

Schroyer said a “major announcement” regarding the hotel will be coming at Thursday’s Oil City Council meeting.

Knox takes 'wait and see' stand on EMS authority

KNOX — Area ambulance services are facing funding and staffing shortages, and emergency medical services officials predict the same challenges will soon hit area volunteer fire departments.

Polk robbery suspect also faces kidnap charges in OC

An Oil City man already facing charges for allegedly masterminding the robbery of an elderly couple in Polk last year is now facing additional charges related to incidents in Oil City shortly after the Polk robbery that involved two women.

Clarion wins state title

After coming up one win short of a state championship in 2017, the Clarion High School baseball team had no such problem Thursday morning at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Clarion wins baseball state title

The Clarion Area High School baseball team captured the PIAA Class A baseball championship today with its 4-1 victory over  DuBois Central Catholic in State College.

2 more men charged for Polk robbery last year

Two more men are facing charges in connection with an incident last summer in Polk Borough in which police say two men broke into a home and tied up and robbed the couple who live there.

Venango County gets stream clean-up grant

Venango County has been awarded $112,479 in grant funds from the state Department of Environmental Protection for abandoned mine land and abandoned mine drainage cleanup efforts.

A little more rain helps out

It’s hard to believe there could be such a thing as “too much sun” in northwest Pennsylvania, but rain has finally come to a dry and thirsty area this week after weeks of virtually cloudless sunshine.

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges

MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back.

OC panel discusses 5 curriculum options

The Oil City School Board curriculum committee on Monday discussed five options for lessons on sexual harassment and bullying that would be taught at the elementary and middle school levels.

Contractor had been dismissed from library fall suit

One of the contractors initially named in a civil lawsuit related to a Cranberry woman’s fall down the steps of the Oil City Library in 2015 that caused fatal injuries to he woman was dismissed from the lawsuit in 2018.

Gun rights rally takes aim at state House Democrats' new majority

HARRISBURG (AP) — Organizers warned at an annual gun rights rally at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Monday that with a slim Democratic majority in the House, there could be more attempts to pass gun control measures, weeks after Democrats narrowly advanced the first gun control legislation in y…

League of Hope helps family with 2 children in need

Two local children and their family have received a helping hand from the League of Hope, a group of pool players who play with a mission to raise funds for local youngsters who suffer from a life-threatening disease.

Annual Relay For Life held at FHS track

Cancer survivors and their family, friends and supporters gathered over the weekend at the Franklin Area High School track for the annual Relay for Life of Venango County.

Coroner confirms drowning at Little Sandy Creek

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed one person drowned at Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough on Saturday. Rugh pronounced the individual dead at 12:23 p.m. Neither the coroner nor Franklin state police could provide more details on Sunday.

No one hurt in Frenchcreek fire

No one was injured in a fire that occurred at 1584 Frenchcreek Road in Frenchcreek Township at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Utica Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Allen Clark.

Civil suit related to fatal fall back in Venango County Court

A civil suit stemming from the death of a Cranberry woman who suffered fatal injuries when she fell down the front steps of the Oil City Library in 2015 is returning to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas after being appealed all the way to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Rain won't wash out drought concerns

Although a decent dose of rain during the coming week is good news, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said it’s no guarantee that it will get the region out of its moderate drought.

Rocky Grove grads enjoy their senior walk

Celebratory applause and cheers of congratulations rang throughout the Valley Grove Elementary School hallways Wednesday morning as the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2023 paraded through the school with their kindergarten counterparts.

Air quality alert in effect

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of western Pennsylvania until Thursday afternoon due to widespread smoke impacting the state from forest fires across eastern Canada.

Franklin targets projects for CDBG allocations

The City of Franklin has announced possible projects for the fiscal year 2023 round of Community Development Block Grant funding, for which the first of two public hearings was held Monday before the city council meeting.

87 receive diplomas at Cranberry High School graduation

Eighty-seven graduates in the Class of 2023 flipped their tassels from right to left as friends and family looked on during the 2023 commencement ceremony for the Cranberry Area High School, held Tuesday evening in the high school gymnasium.