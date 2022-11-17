Forest County commissioners approved a tentative 2023 county budget Wednesday that doesn’t call for a tax increase.

“We worked hard on the budget, the department heads did a good job of getting their numbers down,” commissioners chairman Mark Kingston said at Wednesday’s meeting.

Problem properties weigh on Leeper residents

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

LEEPER — Identifying themselves as a “group of citizens,” about 10 people have asked the Farmington Township supervisors for its support in invoking the state’s abandoned and blighted property conservatorship law — Act 135 — against three properties in Leeper.

100 Seneca project keeps pushing forward

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County Economic Development Authority members heard updates about the 100 Seneca project in Oil City and the eAcademy during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday.

Police seek suspect
Police seek suspect

State police in Franklin are asking for the public's assistance in locating the female suspect in this photo. According to police, the manager of Dollar General on Route 257 in Cranberry Township reported the individual in the photo entered the store with two juvenile females at about 7:25 p…

Clarion-Limestone vo/ag gets a look at possible future

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION TWP. — Recently-hired Clarion-Limestone School District Superintendent Brian Weibel has a vision of the district’s vocational/agricultural program becoming a student-run manufacturing center and he got to show the program’s teachers and students what the program might become.

Harris says veterans 'best of America' as she lays wreath

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation’s veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members.

Cranberry allows conditional use permit for solar farm

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer and MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Cranberry Township supervisors unanimously granted a conditional use permit to Cypress Creek Renewables for 203 acres of leased land on the Cranberry-Rockland Road from the Findlay family. About 140 acres of that land will be fenced for a solar farm.

Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pa. House

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans.

John Fetterman wins U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe B…

GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s le…

Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe B…

Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor's race

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.

GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the rollback of abortion rights.

Voters have their say

Pleasant, sunny weather and two hotly-contested state races kept a steady trickle of voters going through local polling places around noon Tuesday to cast their votes in the midterm elections.

Senate battle was still in doubt in early morning

HARRISBURG (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz win Pennsylvania’s bare-knuckled, bruising battle, and the outcome was still very much in doubt early Wednesday morning.