Gwen Best is a bit surprised finding two horses inside the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. The guest horses were from Heavenly Gaits Therapeutic Riding Center near Knox. (Contributed photo)
Susan Cronin paints Pebbles at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Pebbles was decorated for the visit with pink slippers and a few pink hearts. (Contributed photo)