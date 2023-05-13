KNOX — Nearly 100 years ago, the Knox Glass Bottle Co. had six factories that produced containers for everything from perfume to prescription to milk. While that company now belongs to the ages, a new company has moved in.

Modern Living Solutions, the flagship company of Greystar, LLC; a global real estate company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to launch the manufacturing facility that’s currently looking to hire up to 170 employees.

Front Page

There's new life at former glass plant site

  • By DAVID A. HOLLIS Clarion News writer

Citation filed against Adamovsky for IOOF damages
Front Page

Citation filed against Adamovsky for IOOF damages

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City code enforcement office has filed a citation against Milan Adamovsky whose IOOF building on Seneca Street hasn’t been repaired more than a month after a storm took part of the roof off the building, causing damage to another nearby building.

Update (10:15 a.m.): No one injured in Oil City fire
Free

Update (10:15 a.m.): No one injured in Oil City fire

Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a house fire this morning at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City. According to Venango County 911, the fire broke out at about 7:50 a.m. Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Fire departments from Oil City, Franklin and …

Front Page

County hears push for ballot curing policy

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The question of allowing voters to fix mistakes on already submitted mail-in or absentee ballots, a process often referred to as “curing” ballots, was brought up by attendees at Tuesday’s monthly Venango County commissioners meeting.

Bicyclists take to trails
Front Page

Bicyclists take to trails

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

In addition to folks out walking in the parks and enjoying recreational equipment like playgrounds and basketball courts, many cyclists are hitting the trails again now that winter is over.

Biden uses humor to try to defuse concerns about his age
Front Page

Biden uses humor to try to defuse concerns about his age

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden served in the Senate for 270 years. He used to be three years older than his sister Valerie, but now has 20 years on her. And the fourth U.S. president — whom Biden affectionally calls “Jimmy” Madison — is a good friend.

Source: Officials examine ideology of Texas gunman
Front Page

Source: Officials examine ideology of Texas gunman

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Federal officials were looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology Sunday as they work to try to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Relics to be on display at St. Joseph Church
Front Page

Relics to be on display at St. Joseph Church

  • From staff reports

Relics of the Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García will be on display from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, the Diocese of Erie announced in a news release. Mass is scheduled at 8 a.m.

Oil City High School graduate to volunteer in Guyana
Front Page

Oil City High School graduate to volunteer in Guyana

  • By AUSTIN GRAY Contributing writer

Guyana, a nation on South America’s North Atlantic coast, is a place not many Oil Region residents think about, but it certainly is on the mind of Oil City High School graduate Julia Burton, as it will be part of her everyday life beginning next month.

Front Page

Is your political sign missing?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

When campaign signs go missing every election season, many candidates assume it’s the opposition that is removing them. In most cases, however, that isn’t the case. It’s likely the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation enforcing a decades-old law.