There's new life at former glass plant site

KNOX — Nearly 100 years ago, the Knox Glass Bottle Co. had six factories that produced containers for everything from perfume to prescription to milk. While that company now belongs to the ages, a new company has moved in.
Modern Living Solutions, the flagship company of Greystar, LLC; a global real estate company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to launch the manufacturing facility that’s currently looking to hire up to 170 employees.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Republicans in the audience laughed when former President Donald Trump mocked a woman who accused him of rape. They cheered when he defended his role during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And they applauded again after he said he was “honored” to “terminate …
The Oil City code enforcement office has filed a citation against Milan Adamovsky whose IOOF building on Seneca Street hasn’t been repaired more than a month after a storm took part of the roof off the building, causing damage to another nearby building.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party is trying to learn from internal strife over last year’s failure to endorse in premier primary contests and, this year, it is putting its clout on the line by issuing endorsements ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.
Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a house fire this morning at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City. According to Venango County 911, the fire broke out at about 7:50 a.m. Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Fire departments from Oil City, Franklin and …
There are several interesting races across Venango County in next week’s primary election in addition to the high-profile battles for nominations for both Common Pleas judge seats and all three county commissioner posts.
The question of allowing voters to fix mistakes on already submitted mail-in or absentee ballots, a process often referred to as “curing” ballots, was brought up by attendees at Tuesday’s monthly Venango County commissioners meeting.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden served in the Senate for 270 years. He used to be three years older than his sister Valerie, but now has 20 years on her. And the fourth U.S. president — whom Biden affectionally calls “Jimmy” Madison — is a good friend.
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Federal officials were looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology Sunday as they work to try to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Relics of the Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García will be on display from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, the Diocese of Erie announced in a news release. Mass is scheduled at 8 a.m.
Guyana, a nation on South America’s North Atlantic coast, is a place not many Oil Region residents think about, but it certainly is on the mind of Oil City High School graduate Julia Burton, as it will be part of her everyday life beginning next month.
When campaign signs go missing every election season, many candidates assume it’s the opposition that is removing them. In most cases, however, that isn’t the case. It’s likely the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation enforcing a decades-old law.
It has been just over two years since Pablo joined the Polk Borough Police Department, where he is unlike any officer on that force and continues to be the only one of his kind in Venango County — a K-9 officer.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.