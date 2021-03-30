'They want to go and get out'

Sugar Valley Lodge will be reopening its facilities Thursday after more than a year of COVID-19 preventative restrictions.
The 72 residents at the facility's Sugarcreek and Polk locations will be allowed to go out in the community again on Thursday and have visitors without prior appointments, said Sugar Valley Lodge CEO Jeanne Dickinson.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden and a top health official warned Monday that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a "fourth surge" of COVID-19.
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was comm…
HARRISBURG (AP) - Planned Parenthood and other operators of abortion clinics lost in court on Friday in their bid to reverse a decades-old Pennsylvania court decision upholding limits on the use of state Medicaid dollars to cover the cost of abortions.
The sudden shutdown of public and private schools last March due to COVID sent teachers, administrators and families back to the drawing board to figure out how to continue their children's education in the face of great uncertainty.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania ordered vaccine providers Thursday to work with agencies that serve older adults to help clear a backlog of people 65 and older who have spent months waiting for COVID-19 shots.
The second year of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road in Sandycreek Township is expected to start next month.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.
WASHINGTON (AP) - More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time s…
Our "Adjusting Our Lives" series continues as Clarion University students share how COVID-19 mitigation efforts changed college life. Pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com to read the story.
"Adjusting Our Lives": The periodic series that looks at how our lives have changed since COVID-19 mitigation efforts went into effect next looks at Clarion University, where students say their online classes have been a difficult learning experience.
NEW YORK (AP) - Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear face masks, but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxi…