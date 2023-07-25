The Clarion County Fair moved into high gear Monday.
Events included stage shows, amusement rides, horse demonstrations, a baked goods auction, displays in the children’s barn, and the home and family exhibits in the skating rink.
A landmark business on Oil City’s North Side will be closing in the coming days.
Franklin city manager Tracy Jamieson has decided she will “hand over the reins” of her position and head into retirement at the end of the year.
The 45th Oil Heritage Festival wrapped up over the weekend with great weather both Saturday and Sunday for many of the celebration’s highlight events.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In many election cycles, there’s a snappy shorthand used to describe the type of voters who may help decide the winner. Think soccer moms or security moms. Even NASCAR dads.
BROOKVILLE — Joey Payne is on a mission to comfort people — a goal she has been able to achieve in places around the world that include Russia, Belarus, Siberia, Israel, Greece and Haiti.
The weekend began early for many people who were out and about Friday enjoying the Oil Heritage Festival.
Customers of Venango Water Company are under a “do not consume” advisory due to the possible contamination of one of the company’s two water sources.
Hundreds of volunteers and 4-H members have been working at a feverish pace to prepare for Sunday’s opening of the Clarion County Fair.
Voices For Independence, an agency that serves individuals with disabilities throughout western Pennsylvania, will make a stop Wednesday at the non-profit’s Seneca office as part of its first “Ride for Our Rights” advocacy action event.
HARRISBURG — The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education voted unanimously Thursday to freeze tuition for a fifth consecutive year.
The rain poured down as Thursday’s Oil Heritage queen crowning, music and children’s activities wrapped up in downtown Oil City.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the U.S. on a day when floods deluged communities in Kentucky and scorching heat smothered Phoenix and Miami.
Not all lost treasure is gold, but if you’re fortunate it does come in trunks.
Oil City’s Oil Heritage Festival got going in earnest Wednesday evening with several events, including the grand opening and reception for the always popular art show.
In light of inmate Michael Burham’s escape from the Warren County jail this month, Forest County commissioners said Wednesday they aren’t concerned about continuing to house prisoners from Forest County in the Warren County jail.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Sandy Lake woman who used a bullhorn to direct rioters attacking the U.S. Capitol was convicted Tuesday of charges that she joined the mob in an attempt to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House.
SHIPPENVILLE — It was back in 1968 when Fred Larson started Larson’s Garbage Service in Limestone Township with 19 customers. Ever since, the business has kept picking up.
SENECA — A proposed recreation center in Cranberry Township that has been discussed at public meetings during the last month is getting “mostly positive” reviews.
A local noise rock band made up of four Oil City teens, will be the opening act for The Clarks during the Oil Heritage Festival concert in Justus Park on Saturday.
MARIENVILLE — Above the graves at the North Forest/St. Ann Cemeteries in Marienville fly 249 American flags. If a new committee is successful in December, each of the veterans’ graves will have a memorial wreath.
Oil City School Board members on Monday tabled replacing the gym bleachers at the high and middle schools due to Sunshine Law concerns.
On Sept. 4, 1962, 66 incoming high school seniors led a charge of more than 400 students into a brand new school building on Oil City’s West End.
Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region’s needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.
The Oil Heritage Festival, which is marking 45 years this year, kicked off unofficially Saturday with the annual FLEX Bike ‘n Brew.
Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico has formally announced that the final appeal of his December 2019 decree to merge St. Stephen Parish in Oil City into St. Joseph Parish in Oil City has been rejected by the Vatican.
Erie News Now has reported tonight that prison escapee Michael Burham has been captured by law enforcement authorities.
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa (AP) — Homicide suspect Michael Burham, who used bed sheets to escape from the Warren County jail last week, continues to evade capture.
The warm sun shone down Friday morning at the St. Elizabeth Center in Oil City as the United Way of Venango County held a press conference about this year’s National Night Out to be held Tuesday, Aug. 1.
When Central Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Shawn Hawke asked Utica resident Rinda Miller to be her plus one on this year’s Shoot Like A Girl trip, Miller accepted her offer because she believed the trip would increase her confidence in using a gun.
With the rise of costs and the city’s desire not to raise taxes, downtown Titusville will soon see a change to the area — parking kiosks in the City Hall parking lot.
Oil City Council heard an update Thursday on the timeline for the security cameras at the West End bike trail and dealt with several other ongoing matters.
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday tabled a vote on a proposal from the EADS Engineering Group to perform select zoning ordinance revisions.
A standing room only crowd of veterans and their families filled the new Venango County VA clinic Thursday for its grand opening, which was marked with a ribbon cutting and open house.
WARREN (AP) — Authorities are seeking information about a drone that may have been flying near the Warren County jail before homicide suspect Michael Burham’s escape last week, and they say they have increasing concerns the escaped prisoner may be armed.
Thanks to efforts of local leaders, small business owners in the local area will be first in line to participate in a new program expanding into the area to help them grow their businesses.
The Franklin General Authority approved the installation of a two-inch waterline along Old Mercer Road to improve water volume to some homes in the area at the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Due to severe thunderstorms that are forecast to move into the area early this evening, Taste of Talent organizers have rescheduled tonight's event to July 19.
WARREN — The Warren County commissioners, in conjunction with the county's Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the July 6 escape of Michael Burham, and have taken steps in addressing jail security, supporting the county's correction officers, and review of jail policies …