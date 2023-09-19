At the Oil City school board meeting Monday, superintendent Lynda Weller presented the panel with the district’s third-day enrollment numbers for the new school year.
While the number of students enrolled in Oil City Area School District schools declined slightly this year, the number of school-age children living in the district who are educated through cyber school or home schooling continues to increase, Weller said.
CLARION — Before Rebecca Aharrah was hired as the Clarion Free Library’s director in June, she had only stepped foot in the building one other time, for a class on genealogy as she worked toward her degree in library science nearly nine years earlier.
A parent and a grandparent of Franklin Area School District students addressed the Franklin school board with concerns about the direction and leadership of the district at the board’s work session Monday.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Five Americans detained for years in Iran walked off a plane and into freedom Monday, most arm-in-arm, as part of a politically risky deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets owed by a third country, South Korea.
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time in less than eight months, a special election will decide control of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives and provide political reinforcements to either the commonwealth’s Democratic governor or its Republican-controlled Senate.
Work is wrapping up on the Miller Hill waterline project in Franklin, and paving is being completed on Old Mercer Road and Plumer Avenue, the Franklin General Authority was informed in an update at its monthly meeting this week.
Oil City’s street paving program has wrapped up for the year, as all of the streets the city contracted to have paved this year were upgraded before the Sept. 15 deadline in this year’s paving contract, City Manager Mark Schroyer said during this week’s City Council meeting.
During this week’s town hall meeting at Reno’s social hall, where residents had the opportunity to direct questions to the Department of Environmental Protection about their ongoing water concerns, some people indicated they had not received phone updates.
About 30 to 40 Venango Water Co. customers in Reno showed up Wednesday evening for a town hall meeting in the village social hall to direct their questions to the Department of Environmental Protection about their ongoing water concerns.
Cinnamon Evans was “a force” of kindness in the lives of abused or neglected children who received help from Venango County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA interim Executive Director Sheena Cassedy said.
Emergency personnel are currently conducting a search for a 43-year-old woman who was last seen in Clarion County and her vehicle was found near the Cook Forest State Park Fire Tower, according to park manager Ryan Borcz.
At its meeting Monday, Franklin city council heard the city’s preliminary selection of projects that will receive funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for the 2023 fiscal year.
The Oil City School Board curriculum committee on Monday said they needed more information on the two curriculums being considered for lessons on sexual harassment and bullying that would be taught at the elementary and middle school levels.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS announced Friday it is launching an effort to aggressively pursue 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes.
It’s been one week since the advisory to not consume water in Reno was lifted, and some officials showed up at Wednesday’s Sugarcreek Borough Council meeting to provide updates and answer questions from residents.