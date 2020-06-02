Franklin YMCA membership director Marcy Shoenfelt said the YMCA is as much a place for physical fitness as it is for emotional and social fitness, showcased here by these three young swimmers. (By Sarah Titley)
Linda Beers works out on an elliptical machine Monday at the Franklin YMCA. When asked if she was glad to be back, Beers replied, "we love this place." (By Sarah Titley)
The Franklin YMCA weight room had its fair share of participants Monday afternoon. The facility will be open to members only this week. (By Sarah Titley)
