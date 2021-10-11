Oil City councilman Ron Gustafson throws a shovel full of dirt on the time capsule in Hasson Park with a golden shovel during Saturday’s ceremony. Looking on are (from left) councilmen Michael Poff, Isaiah Dunham and Mike Walentosky and Mayor Bill Moon. Moon and each councilman threw a shovel full of dirt on the capsule.
Venango Museum director Betsy Kellner (left) and Jen Burden and John Phillips from the Oil Region Alliance check out the commemorative panel the Heritage Society of Oil City commissioned to be displayed in Hasson Park near the spot where the Oil City 150 time capsule is buried.
Troop 11 Boy Scouts Cameron Weller (left) and Alex Cozad help Scoutmaster James Amero fold the Pennsylvania state flag following a short ceremony and the burial of the Oil City 150 time capsule Saturday in Hasson Park. In the back, Ryan Ames holds a folded American flag, and to the far right, Issac Cozad holds an Oil City flag. Amero noted that Troop 11 turns 105 years old this year.
Olivia Walters, 8, of Oil City, who came with her mother Brierlie Walters (not pictured), enjoys the Route 8 Band concert at O.C.toberfest on Saturday. The performance was moved inside to the second floor of the Oil City Elks Club due to the rain.
Denny and Cheryl Butler wait for children to come for face painting and balloon animals in Towne Square during O.C.toberfest on Saturday. In the background, Karne Posner and Katrina Elder of the Purple Moon Sanctuary pack up their goods after concluding that the rain won.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday.
CLARION — The 68th Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival ended like it began, under sunny skies. The tractor show brought dozens of antique tractors, “hit and miss” engines and lawn tractors to Clarion’s Main Street.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The proportion of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among vaccinated Pennsylvania residents rose sharply last month, though the shot remained broadly protective, according to new statewide health data released Friday.
By JENNIFER McDERMOTT and LAURAN NEERGAARD
Associated Press
Parents tired of worrying about classroom outbreaks and sick of telling their elementary school-age children no to sleepovers and family gatherings felt a wave of relief Thursday when Pfizer asked the U.S. government to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 5 to 11.
The November general election is less than a month away, but talk around these parts is much more focused on what’s coming next year as races for Pennsylvania governor and one U.S. Senate seat here are drawing many candidates and much interest.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A proposal to expand public access to reports about COVID-19 and other diseases passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday after Republicans argued it would help people decide how to react to pandemics and other outbreaks.
Union High School will dismiss students at 11 a.m. today due to "several positive cases of Covid which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions," according to Superintendent John Kimmel. The high school will be operating remotely Monday, Tuesday, a…
HARRISBURG (AP) — The big field of Republicans running for governor of Pennsylvania is increasingly unsettled, with more candidates joining it, few leading party figures picking favorites and persistent talk that one of the most senior state Republican lawmakers may run.
Oil City School Board members reconvened Thursday to continue Monday’s meeting that was disrupted and delayed due to the presence of two members of the public who refused to wear masks in the building.
CLARION — The Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority will soon send out its fourth-quarter bills. At the same time, it will send delinquent account notices to property-owners who have not yet paid the fee.
As September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, draws to a close, several parents who have lost their children to cancer are on a mission to see that their kids aren’t forgotten and to raise awareness for childhood cancer all year long.