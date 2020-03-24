Hope, Bella and Claire Harriett hold on to their oversized Winnie the Pooh bear as they wave at people who were walking by their house at the corner of West Fifth and Innis streets in Oil City on Monday. Residents have started putting bears in windows as a fun 'scavenger hunt' for kids and families who are home from school during the coronavirus shutdowns. (By Richard Sayer)
Hope, Bella and Claire Harriett hold on to their oversized Winnie the Pooh bear as they wave at people who were walking by their house at the corner of West Fifth and Innis streets in Oil City on Monday. Residents have started putting bears in windows as a fun 'scavenger hunt' for kids and families who are home from school during the coronavirus shutdowns. (By Richard Sayer)
Bears are being placed in windows, like this one on Cowell Avenue in Oil City, while others are in yards or on porches. (By Richard Sayer)
Parents in the area have been embracing online social media trends to keep their children active and outside amid coronavirus social distancing.
"Tons of people - older people, younger people, all kinds of people - have been putting bears in their yard," Angela Harriett, an Oil City resident who started the local social media movement, said Monday.