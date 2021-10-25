The ghosts and goblins came out Saturday for the Pumpkin Festival at the Tionesta Market Village.
The event included pumpkin decorating, mask-making, a treasure hunt, a kiddie costume contest, face-painting and free cookies.
Updated: October 25, 2021 @ 7:38 am
From mask mandates to reports of racism, Franklin school board members and administrators have increasingly been confronted by calls to action during their meetings.
Clarion County 911 dispatchers report a single-engine plane crashed into a field at 3717 Huckleberry Ridge Road in Piney Township on Saturday.
The following story is one of a series from interviews the newspaper has conducted with candidates for U.S. Senate or Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 election.
Clarion County 911 dispatchers report that a single-engine plane crashed into a field at 3717 Huckleberry Ridge Road in Piney Township on Saturday.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, who it was announced Friday afternoon tested positive for COVID-19, is now recovering at his Centre County home after being released by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that evening, according to a news release from Thompson's office.
Redbank Valley forced eight turnovers in its District 9 Football League Small School South showdown with Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley to walk away with a 28-6 victory at Union High School on Friday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is “substantial reason to believe” that the wife of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly used nonpublic information gained through her husband’s position in Congress to earn thousands of dollars through a well-timed stock purchase…
Halloween is about a week away, and decorations are filling yards and trick-or-treaters are choosing costumes with care.
Much has yet to be politically determined, but Venango County could receive a federal earmark for 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square.
It was 1921 when the Franklin Kiwanis Club, with the Rev. Martin Agner as its president, dedicated itself to serving the community and, in particular, the community’s children.
The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township is nearly complete.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from his office.
Wait times at emergency departments can depend on a lot of things, according to UPMC Northwest Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Randy Boggess and President Brian Durniok.
CLARION — When Clarion County resident Scott Bell asked the board of commissioners if they would support a memorial bench for the victims of Agent Orange, he touched on a problem facing hundreds of county residents.
SLIGO — While cleaning out a garage in Clarion County, Don Keene, who operates a scrap metal business in Sligo, came across a large, old trunk filled with artwork and notebooks spanning the life and artistic development of a woman who called Oil City home.
The Oil City Council chambers in City Hall were filled Wednesday evening for a presentation on the East Second Street reconstruction project the city is planning.
Martha Breene, whose name has been “synonymous” with Venango County politics since the early 1980s, passed away on Tuesday evening, according to her son, Venango County Commissioner Sam Breene. She was 77.
This week is National School Bus Safety Week, and that means local law enforcement is working extra hard to keep kids safe.
The newspaper’s annual Creative Cookbook contest ended last week with a taste test featuring 19 finalists from the hundreds of submitted entries.
Franklin state police released information on a three-vehicle crash that resulted in fatal injuries to a woman Tuesday morning in Cranberry Township.
During their meeting on Tuesday, members of the Venango Economic Development Authority heard a presentation of a schematic design for the first floor of 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in Oil City.
It’s going to be “at least another week” before the boom lift in front of the Oil City Library disappears, said Dan Flaherty, the library’s director.
At its work session Monday evening, the Valley Grove School Board approved the posting of three positions by a slim 5-4 margin, and accepted one resignation — “with regrets” — according to the board’s acting president, Brandon Winger.
As the world fights the spread of COVID-19, isolation and anxiety are invading our culture. More people are turning to drugs and alcohol to cope.
A STAT MedEvac helicopter responded to a three-vehicle and pedestrian accident that closed portions of Bredinsburg and Big Egypt roads this morning in Cranberry Township.
After being hit hard with capacity limits, shutdowns and other restrictions due to COVID-19 in 2020, restaurants and other food industry businesses are now dealing with an employee shortage as well as scarcity of ingredients and paper products.
The Oil City School Board heard from several parents on the issue of face masks during its Monday evening meeting that was held outdoors at a pavilion near Oil City Middle School.
Several people spoke on racism concerns at Monday’s meeting of the Franklin School Board in a continuation of ongoing complaints in the district.
RIMERSBURG — A 71-year-old Rimersburg man faces numerous charges after police said they found 13 images of a 15-year-old girl in various stages of undress and to the point of nudity.
State police in Franklin said a suspect has been located and taken into custody in connection with the armed robbery of Spanky’s Tobacco World in Cranberry Township.
WASHIINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the U.N. and made faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
PORTER TWP. – Tpr. Katherine Berggren reports a 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces numerous charges, including attempted homicide, after he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of a 45-year-old South Fork woman and an 11-year-old girl, also from South Fork.
Festivities in Franklin will continue the next couple of months with several events surrounding holidays set through the end of the year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — At the Loma Verde Recreation Center south of San Diego, demolition work is underway on a $24 million project that will rebuild the facility from the ground up, complete with a new pool. An hour’s drive to the north, the iconic bridge to the Oceanside pier is deteriorating b…
CLARION — In 2020, the Clarion County office of election was a beehive of activity. It is much calmer this year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first new Alzheimer’s treatment in more than 20 years was hailed as a breakthrough when regulators approved it more than four months ago, but its rollout has been slowed by questions about its price and how well it works.
