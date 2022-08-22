Andy “Big Rock Energy” Severns, of Tidioute, who won the Rock in River Fest’s Professional Division on Saturday, is about to let loose with one of his throws into the Allegheny River. Behind him is Patrick Pelletier, one of the event’s judges, who prepares to count skips.
Guinness world-record holder Kurt “Mountain Man” Steiner, of Emporium in Cameron County, turns to the crowd and points to his shoulder before casting his stone. Earlier this year, he had rotator cuff surgery.
Professional Division winner Andy “Big Rock Energy” Severns, of Tidioute, holds his first-place trophy. He is flanked by third-place winner David Ohmer, left, of Titusville, and Aaron “The Kracken” McCracken, of Oil City, who placed second. Severns had 53 skips. With them is Rock in River emcee Matt Beith.
From left, Amateur Division winner David Ohmer, 13, of Titusville, stands with second-place winner Caden Riggs, 14, of Williamsville, New York, and third-place winner Jared Schwenk, of Painesville, Ohio. Ohmer had 40 skips. With them is Rock in River Fest emcee Matt Beith.
Youth Division first-place winner Luke “Electric” Ohmer, 11, of Titusville, is flanked, to his right, by Marshall Capozza, 12, of Pittsburgh, who took third place, and Carter Barrett, 10, of Franklin, who placed second. Ohmer had 39 skips. With them is Rock in River Fest emcee Matt Beith.
Dave “Spider-Man” Ohmer stands with sons, from left, David, Benjamin and Luke “Electric” after David and Luke took first place in the Amateur Division and Youth Division, respectively. David is also holding his award for taking third place in the Professional Division. Their father was the reigning 2021 champion.
David Ohmer, 13, of Titusville, who took first place in the Amateur Division and placed third in the Professional Division, winds up to throw one of his stones.
A fan of Tidioute’s Andy “Big Rock Energy” Severns holds a sign that lets Severns know about the support he has as Severns holds his first-place trophy.
Dave “Spider-Man” Ohmer goes through a rock collection with his 13-year-old son, David, before the younger Ohmer competes in the Professional Division.
Andy “Big Rock Energy” Severns, of Tidioute, receives his first-place trophy.
Joe Weidner, of Reading, is about to throw his rock into the Allegheny River.
Luca Leisher, who competed in the Amateur Division, gets some help finding stones.
Mike “AirTight Alibi” Williams makes his wind-up during one of his throws.
Amateur Division third-place winner Jared Schwenk, of Painesville, Ohio, gets into throwing position.
The name Ohmer is one that’s been associated with not only stone-skipping, but Franklin’s Rock in River Fest as well. Now, it appears to be a certainty that the recognition is set to be carried on by the younger generation.
Thirteen-year-old David and 11-year-old Luke Ohmer not only upstaged their father and 2021 reigning Rock in River Fest champion, Dave “Spider-Man” Ohmer, at this year’s event, the brothers from Titusville also went on to finish first in their respective divisions on Saturday.
Oil City’s two-day BridgeFest continued Saturday afternoon, as youths walked on, drew on and played on Veterans Bridge, and adults kept themselves entertained with live music and an assortment of activities.
A decade after a complete street study was done on Route 8, a sidewalk wide enough to support both pedestrians and bicyclists will be built from the end of the Washington Crossing bridge on Route 8 to Front Street, according to Venango County Regional Planning Commission executive director H…
Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Liz Cheney’s resounding primary defeat marks the end of an era for the Republican Party as well as her own family legacy, the most high-profile political casualty yet as the party of Lincoln transforms into the party of Trump.
Venango County commissioners took care of several matters during a shorter monthly meeting Tuesday, including acknowledging Commissioner Albert Abramovic as the new president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP).
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the “final piece” of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters less than three months before the …
PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s average gasoline prices this week have returned to being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.32, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
On the final day of the Venango County Fair — one that was declared as “Autism Tough Day” — it seemed fitting that a featured event was one in which every child participant was able to take home a blue ribbon.
The saying goes that necessity is the mother of invention. For Tim Heffernan, founder of the Pennsylvania Rural Robotics Initiative and the Innovation Institute for Tomorrow, the necessity of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be just that.
Crews will soon be demolishing a structure at 40 Pearl Ave. on Oil City’s North Side that at one time housed one of the first public schools in Oil City built in the early oil boom days right after the Civil War.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes gave Americans a little bit of relief last month, though overall inflation is still running at close to its highest level in four decades.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic this week was elected president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) during its annual conference and trade show in Lancaster County.