TITUSVILLE — A woman whom Titusville police have been searching for is in custody.
Police said Sarah Bloom, 28, of Titusville, was taken into custody by Warren state police on Thursday.
Titusville police said Bloom was handed over to them, and they then transported her to the Crawford County jail.
Titusville police said they have been searching for Bloom since July 12, when she failed to stop after police turned on their emergency lights.
Police said Bloom accelerated and eluded police in a vehicle chase in the area of Buells Corners Road near Titusville.
Bloom was arraigned before District Judge Lincoln Zihaver on Thursday.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. before District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville.