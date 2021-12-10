A Titusville woman was killed in a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on Thursday morning on the 15th Street Hill (Routes 8 and 62) in Sandycreek Township.
Franklin state police said the woman, Melissa M. Garland, 50, was driving south at about 5:35 a.m. when she lost control of her 2010 Subaru Outback and traveled into the path of a 2019 International driven by Bradley Gelsomini, 52, of New Castle.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A lawyer for Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary on Wednesday defended the validity of the secretary’s order requiring masks inside K-12 schools to fight COVID-19, asking state Supreme Court justices to focus on a single regulation.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Republican-controlled state House committee plans to vote on a proposed map of Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts that its chair introduced into legislation Wednesday, as a rival map was being prepared in the Senate where lawmakers promise an open process with deb…
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 200 million Wednesday amid a dispiriting holiday-season spike in cases and hospitalizations that has hit even New England, one of the most highly inoculated corners of the country.
Franklin state police said a 50-year-old Oil City-area woman was the victim of a burglary in which $2,225 worth of items and cash were stolen. The incident occurred on McPherson Road in Pinegrove Township between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stresses of the pandemic have taken a toll on Americans of all ages, but a new poll finds teens and young adults have faced some of the heaviest struggles as they come of age during a time of turmoil.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.
Oil City Council members were told Thursday by city manager Mark Schroyer that some of the city’s insurance costs next year will probably be higher than what was first projected in the proposed 2022 budget.
UPMC medical experts gave updates Thursday on several COVID-related issues, including the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody treatments given as an injection instead of intravenously, the new omicron variant, and UPMC hospital capacity.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more da…