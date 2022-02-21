Jeannie Seely

Jeannie Seely, seen performing on the “Opry Country Christmas” show in November, has a single titled “So Far, So Good” that is due for release next month.

 Contributed photo

Country music artist and Titusville native Jeannie Seely, who will turn 82 this year, has no intention of calling it quits, as she has a single due for public release in March.

Although it isn’t a new song, the single — “So Far, So Good” — serves as a continuation of a decades-long career in which Seely said “so many dreams have come true,” which makes it easier to deal with all “the nightmares” she wishes “somebody would have told me about.”

Forest County road closed

Nebraska Road (Route 3004) is closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township as a result of flooding.

State high court eyes how to pick House districts map

HARRISBURG (AP) — Ranks of lawyers packed the courtroom of Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court on Friday, with most of them arguing for their clients’ preferred map of new congressional districts as justices weighed how to decide which one is best.

Snowman in the Forest canceled

Due to anticipated Clarion River flooding and potential safety concerns due to recent changes to snow and ice conditions, DCNR Cook Forest State Park and Cook Forest/Clear Creek Vacation Bureau have canceled this weekend’s Snowman in the Forest event.

More virus rules fall as CDC hints at better times ahead

  • Mark Oliver

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country.

Streets in downtown OC to be closed part of today

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A section of Elm and Center streets in downtown Oil City will be shut down for several hours today while two HVAC units are being installed on the roof of the Downs building as part of ongoing renovations.

Sasol chemical plant to close

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Sasol this year will begin the process of shutting down its chemical plant in Cornplanter Township, a company representative based in Louisiana confirmed to the newspaper on Tuesday.

Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and European allies increasingly fear.

President Oil Tract changes hands

  • By JOHN BARTLETT Contributing writer

The 11,256-acre Crawford Reserve, locally known to many as the President Oil Tract, and roughly 6,000 additional acres of timberland in Venango County has a new owner.

Police clear way to key US-Canada bridge, but still closed

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing Sunday, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations even as they held back from a crackdown on a larger prote…

U.S.: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some airlines canceled flights to the Ukrainian capital and troops there unloaded fresh shipments of weapons from NATO members Sunday, as its president sought to project confidence in the face of U.S. warnings of possible invasion within days by a growing number of Russian forces.

PennDOT: 18 bridges in Clarion County rated 'poor'

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The state classifies 18 bridges in Clarion County as being in “poor” condition — seven spans owned and being the responsibility of the commonwealth; 11 municipal-owned bridges and being the responsibility of the township in which they are located.

Loucks leaving Franklin Area School District

  • From staff reports

After nearly two years at the helm of Franklin Area School District, Superintendent Mark Loucks confirmed to the newspaper on Thursday evening that he is heading back home to the Altoona area to take a similar position.