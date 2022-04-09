KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a train station in eastern Ukraine where thousands had gathered Friday, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a new, looming Russian offensive, Ukrainian authorities said.
BROOKVILLE — Students in Clarion University’s Frederick Douglass Fellowship program found out that just because someone is a judge does not mean they are above the law, regardless of how unjust the law appears to be.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy faces plenty of threats: War in Ukraine, high grocery bills, spiking gasoline prices, splintered supply chains, the lingering pandemic and rising interest rates that slow growth.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his promised effort to diversify the high court.
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. health officials are beginning to grapple with how to keep the vaccines updated to best protect Americans from the ever-changing coronavirus.
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at …
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area this week is on par, or slightly above or below the western Pennsylvania average of $4.28, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Once again, the holiday tradition that always puts a smile on kids’ faces on a spring day will make its “comeback” to Franklin. The annual Easter egg hunt is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fountain Park.
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets, buildings and yards strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range.
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving beh…
Many anglers throughout the region kept with tradition in trying their luck on the opening day of trout season, including some from outside the local area who found the fish in Sandy Lake to be quite accommodating.
When she stepped down from her position as director of the Franklin Retail & Business Association at the end of December to spend more time with her husband and two young children, Jess Carroll didn’t have plans to start working again until the fall.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.
The Parade entertainment magazine is returning to the newspaper as a weekly feature, starting today. This week’s edition includes a Q&A with actor Mandy Patinkin, who is the voice of Benjamin Franklin in a PBS feature on the Founding Father. There also is a guide on “How to Buy Green” an…
The Cranberry Area High School auditorium earlier this week was filled with the whirring sound of drones and robots, as students, teachers, families and board members gathered there to learn about the school’s technology programs.