Traffic light adjustments ease gridlock in Oil City

Traffic makes its way across the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge and toward the South Side just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. At that point in time, an adjustment was being made to the traffic light timer at the intersection of Petroleum and West Front streets.
Personnel from Oil City Fire Department EMS and PennDOT adjust the timer on the traffic light at the intersection of Petroleum and West Front streets on Tuesday morning.
Photos by Laura O'Neil
Although traffic delays in Oil City continued early Tuesday because of construction in the downtown area, the situation increasingly improved during the course of the morning in comparison with the congestion that both motorists and police encountered Monday.
According to Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon, personnel from Oil City Fire Department EMS and PennDOT changed the timer on the traffic light at the intersection of Petroleum and West Front streets on the South Side to help reduce congestion on the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge.
Clarion state police said two people suffered fatal injuries and two other people were transported after a two-vehicle crash on Paint Boulevard, south of Doe Run Road in Paint Township, around 5 p.m. Monday.
Franklin School Board members approved the implementation of a new Pennsylvania law regarding real estate tax fees and approved the submission of a grant for mental health and safety at their meeting Monday.
Glass shattered and wood splintered Monday while neighbors stood nearby to watch BKI tear down a structure at 40 Pearl Ave. on Oil City’s North Side that at one time housed one of the first public schools in Oil City.
Oil City’s two-day BridgeFest continued Saturday afternoon, as youths walked on, drew on and played on Veterans Bridge, and adults kept themselves entertained with live music and an assortment of activities.
The name Ohmer is one that’s been associated with not only stone-skipping, but Franklin’s Rock in River Fest as well. Now, it appears to be a certainty that the recognition is set to be carried on by the younger generation.
A decade after a complete street study was done on Route 8, a sidewalk wide enough to support both pedestrians and bicyclists will be built from the end of the Washington Crossing bridge on Route 8 to Front Street, according to Venango County Regional Planning Commission executive director H…
Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Liz Cheney’s resounding primary defeat marks the end of an era for the Republican Party as well as her own family legacy, the most high-profile political casualty yet as the party of Lincoln transforms into the party of Trump.
Venango County commissioners took care of several matters during a shorter monthly meeting Tuesday, including acknowledging Commissioner Albert Abramovic as the new president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP).
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the “final piece” of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters less than three months before the …
PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s average gasoline prices this week have returned to being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.32, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
On the final day of the Venango County Fair — one that was declared as “Autism Tough Day” — it seemed fitting that a featured event was one in which every child participant was able to take home a blue ribbon.