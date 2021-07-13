Four locations in Franklin were the focus of initial traffic safety fixes at Monday's city council meeting.

Franklin fire chief Jim Wetzel said the traffic safety committee focused on intersections along Elk and Liberty streets, along with Washington Crossing for updates.

2
0
0
1
0

Tags

+4
'It's beautiful here'
Front Page

'It's beautiful here'

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

"Everyone has gone so over and above," said Debb Kapp, as she briefed volunteers and pointed passing Jeeps to staging destinations Saturday morning.

Wolf sets sights on school funding
Front Page

Wolf sets sights on school funding

HARRISBURG (AP) - With just a year and a half left in office, Gov. Tom Wolf's primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania's public schools - a shift that could carry a price tag of $1 billion.

+2
Event in full swing
Front Page

Event in full swing

  • From staff reports

The annual Emlenton Summer Festival kicked off Friday with several events before the community party swings into high gear today and Sunday.

Front Page

Polk lawsuit moves forward

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

A lawsuit aimed at stopping the closure of Polk State Center is moving again as pandemic restrictions lift and district courts swing back into session.

+2
Preserving history
Front Page

Preserving history

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

STRATTANVILLE - Even before World War II ended in 1945, the people of Strattanville erected a monument to those who served in that conflict.

Coming Tomorrow
Front Page

Coming Tomorrow

Attorney representing plaintiffs in Polk State Center lawsuit discusses where the case stands today. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Derrick or News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.

Front Page

Transition tribulations

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials recently spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.

Trump ally launches election audit plan in Pennsylvania
Front Page

Trump ally launches election audit plan in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (AP) - A Pennsylvania state lawmaker and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching a "forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election, demanding cooperation from counties and mimicking a widely criticized partisan effort in Arizona.

Thompson hopes bill connects
Front Page

Thompson hopes bill connects

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, through a bill of which he is the primary sponsor, hopes to close the "digital divide" between rural and urban America.

+4
Spruce-up at Oil City
Front Page

Spruce-up at Oil City

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Extensive renovations at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City and the Oil City high school and middle school have begun.

Front Page

Chamber leader: Lack of employees is 'a crisis'

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Hiring and retainment of employees have been critical challenges in most industries, both locally and statewide, according to Susan Williams, president of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.

Coming Tomorrow
Front Page

Coming Tomorrow

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson introduces legislation that encourages broadband development in rural areas. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Derrick or The News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.

+6
Celebrations wrap up
Front Page

Celebrations wrap up

  • From staff reports

Area residents commemorated the Independence Day holiday over the weekend with festivities in Oil City and Franklin.

Coming Tomorrow
Front Page

Coming Tomorrow

The newspaper is beginning a special series in Tuesday’s edition that will celebrate the 150-year anniversary of The Derrick. The initial story will look back on the first edition of the Daily Derrick, which was published Sept. 11, 1871. For this story and more, pick up a copy of Tuesday's T…

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Front Page

Man found not guilty in crash that killed 2 people

  • By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Clarion News

CLARION - A Clarion County jury has found a 26-year-old Mercer County man not guilty on all charges stemming from a crash more than three years ago that left two men dead and two other men, including the driver, injured.

Front Page

Who does Polk Center serve?

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials earlier this week spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.