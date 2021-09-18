TrAils To Ales II opens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration doesn’t make many headlines. Charged with keeping America’s workplaces safe, it usually busies itself with tasks such as setting and enforcing standards for goggles, hardhats and ladders.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate prepared Wednesday to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as Democrats accused them of helping perpetuate the “big lie” that former President Donald T…
An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking into a house along Route 62 in Cranberry Township in the early hours Wednesday and beating a man with a baseball bat to the point the man lost consciousness for a short period.
In an answer to a lawsuit filed Jan. 29, 2020, Senior Deputy Attorney General Jessica Davis denies a majority of the allegations against state officials, intermediate care facility (ICF) administration and Gov. Tom Wolf in a case centering on the closing of Polk and White Haven state centers.
READING (AP) — Pennsylvania residents who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus were far more likely to contract COVID-19, become hospitalized and die than those who got the shot, health officials said Tuesday in the first public release of data on so-called “breakthrough” infections in t…
The answer to a set of allegations made in a lawsuit against state officials, the administrations of Polk and White Haven state centers, and Gov. Tom Wolf has been filed in Pennsylvania’s Middle District Court.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh was a 21-year-old undergraduate student at Mercyhurst College, where she was studying anthropology archeology and forensics when Flight 93 went down in Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.
REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Students who will graduate from high school this school year have no memory of a world that doesn’t include such words as al-Qaida, Taliban, jihad, ISIS, the war on terrorism, or the numbers 9/11 and what they represent: Sept. 11, 2001, a day that changed the world.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s aggressive push to require millions of U.S. workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is running into a wall of resistance from Republican leaders threatening everything from lawsuits to civil disobedience, plunging the country deeper into cult…
CLARION — It has been moving day for several days at the Clarion County Historical Society. The society sold the Milo Markle Annex building, and that meant a lot of shuffling in the Sutton-Ditz Museum.
Tyler Johnson, who was a Rocky Grove High School student in 2001, and the Venango County commissioners recall where they were and what they were doing as students when the 9/11 attacks took place. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG (AP) — An apparent loophole in Pennsylvania’s face mask mandate for schools is making it easier for some students to go to class without having to cover their faces, even as state regulators sought to make an example of one openly defiant school board.