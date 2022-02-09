Train stuck in Titusville

Crews are on the scene in Titusville attending to a train that is stuck in the snow between South Franklin Street and South Martin Street.
Titusville police said the OC&T train, which was hauling cargo, became stuck in the snow.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..
Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Updated: February 9, 2022 @ 5:41 pm
Crews are on the scene in Titusville attending to a train that is stuck in the snow between South Franklin Street and South Martin Street.
Titusville police said the OC&T train, which was hauling cargo, became stuck in the snow.
Crews are on the scene in Titusville attending to a train that is stuck in the snow between South Franklin Street and South Martin Street.
A Summerville man was shot to death by Clarion state police after a standoff that began late Tuesday night at the man's residence on Lenwood Road.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s eighth and final budget proposal unveiled Tuesday would push state spending past $43 billion for the first time, with the Democratic governor asking lawmakers for the largest-ever increase in aid for public schools, plus more money for direct care workers, h…
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved an agreement with the HRG engineering firm to get a county infrastructure bank off the ground.
Following an extended discussion, Franklin City Council on Monday approved a certificate of appropriateness that would allow Career Concepts Staffing Services to install a sign with an LED display at its new location on Liberty Street.
An Oil City Middle School student was injured Tuesday morning when he was struck by a school bus at the bus stop on West First Street and Mitchell Avenue.
An Oil City Middle School student was transported to UPMC Northwest after being struck by a school bus at the bus stop on West First Street and Mitchell Avenue this morning, according to a post on the school district's social media.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court will consider a new map of congressional districts recommended Monday by a lower court judge who picked a proposal favored by top Republican lawmakers but opposed by Democrats in the presidential battleground state.
Franklin police are investigating a break-in Sunday morning at a residence on Grant Street.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The governors of four states announced plans Monday to lift statewide mask requirements in schools a month or two from now, citing the rapid easing of COVID-19’s omicron surge.
A standoff Monday on Oil City’s North Side that brought out a strong police presence began with a domestic incident and resulted in a number of felony charges being filed against two city residents.
Two people are in custody after an hours-long standoff with police at a residence in Oil City this morning.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will pitch his eighth and last budget proposal to lawmakers Tuesday, as the Democrat pushes Republicans to spend more federal pandemic relief aid now and Wolf looks to cement his public school legacy by securing a big boost in state aid.
When workplaces and schools were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, it led 2019 Franklin Area High School graduate Cole McFadden to get back into physical fitness for the first time since graduation, and he is now training for the Pittsburgh Half Marathon.
Although the temperature on Saturday struggled to reach 20 degrees, there was a bright, sunny sky for festival-goers to enjoy as they viewed and interacted with the sculptures at Franklin On Ice in Fountain Park.
Oil City house fire
Child sex abuse
A second major winter storm in less than three weeks swept through the region Thursday and continued into Friday, bringing ice, sleet and snow with it and leading to a number of crashes on Interstate 80.
State Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Wayne Langerholc set the tone during a call-in, town-hall meeting on Thursday during which callers expressed concerns toward the plan to toll selected bridges on Interstate 80.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The five-member commission redrawing the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s state legislative districts voted Friday to approve new maps for the next decade, with a focus on the state’s fast-growing Latino population that could change the face of the predominantly white House and…
Franklin on Ice returns today for its 26th year at Fountain Park, and the conditions couldn’t be better for the festival with cold temperatures and all that snow.
The Oak Ridge underpass in Hawthorne Borough, Clarion County is closed due to flooding.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Venango, Forest, Mercer, and Lawrence counties. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected
The following schools have canceled for Friday, Feb. 4:
ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggli…
A Franklin man is facing charges for stealing $5,000 from the Franklin Horseshoe Club, which has since disbanded.
UPMC is offering a monoclonal antibody treatment called Evusheld to help fight against COVID-19.
For Victor Milko, owning the Clarion River Lodge is like coming home again.
Police seeking suspects
The following school districts have closed for today, Feb. 3, due to inclement weather:
MONROE — Construction could begin in May or June on a proposed travel center tentatively dubbed the “Clarion Truck Stop” just south of Interstate 80, exit 62, in Monroe Township.
PUNXSUTAWNEY (AP) — There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow Wednesday to perform his Groundhog Day duties.
Kate Newman would have turned 72 tomorrow, and her legacy of service across Oil City and Venango County continues to leave an indelible mark five and one half years after her death.
Franklin’s popular Franklin On Ice celebration returns Saturday to give residents a respite from the winter blahs.
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prognostication aside, one thing is certain for the immediate future — another winter storm, this one with a mixed bag of precipitation, is on the horizon.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge who recently conducted a hearing on more than a dozen competing proposals for a redrawn map of the state’s congressional districts told the state Supreme Court on Tuesday her decision will be ready in a few days — if they do not yank the case away from her.
Betty White was more than a well-known and beloved actress. She was also a huge animal lover, and several nationwide animal shelters asked for donations on Jan. 17, the day that would have marked her 100th birthday.
A free walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic opened to the public Tuesday at the old Salvation Army church building in Franklin at 737 Elk St. AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is providing the testing.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s December seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has named the United Way of Venango County as the 2021 Partner in Business and Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City as the 2021 Business of the Year.
Golf Carts Wanted. Running or Not. Any Condition, Make or…
HAPPY 90th BIRTHDAY!! Violet Karns Love.. Dixie, Sally, T…
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
Thank you to all that took part in my 90th Birthday Card …
ESTATE NOTICE In the Matter of the Estate of Barry W. Mal…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Paul G. Showers, S…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Oakley C. Osborne,…