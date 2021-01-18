Tri-county has 80 cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 80 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
The state said Forest County reported one new death on Saturday, Venango County reported three new deaths on Saturday and one death on Sunday, and Clarion County reported two additional deaths on Sunday.
A sudden jump in the number of COVID-19 cases last week at the state prison near Marienville is both alarming and explainable, according to an official with the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association.
Small groups of right-wing protesters - some of them carrying rifles - gathered outside heavily fortified statehouses around the country Sunday, outnumbered by National Guard troops and police brought in to prevent a repeat of the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol. As darkness fell, …
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden pledged Friday to boost supplies of coronavirus vaccine and set up new vaccination sites to meet his goal of 100 million shots in 100 days. It's part of a broader COVID strategy that also seeks to straighten out snags in testing and ensure mi…
MEXICO CITY (AP) - The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday, crossing the threshold amid a vaccine rollout so immense but so uneven that in some countries there is real hope of vanquishing the outbreak, while in other, less-developed parts of the world, it seems a far-off dream.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is likely to start after Joe Biden's inauguration, and the Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, is telling senators their decision whether to convict the outgoing president over the Capitol riot will be a "vote of conscience."
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Saying the nation faces "a crisis of deep human suffering," President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan Thursday to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up vaccines and pumping out financial help to those struggling with the prolonged econom…
The first regular meeting in 2021 for the Cranberry Township supervisors focused on an old topic - the devastation caused by severe flash flooding in the summer of 2019 along two small meandering streams in the township.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A few hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard will be brought in to protect the state Capitol and other potential targets of unrest and violence in the week ahead, authorities said Thursday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with "incitement of insurrection" over the mob siege of the Capitol in a swift collapse of his final days in office.
UPMC Northwest in Seneca has provided COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of local residents in the last month and is developing detailed plans for mass inoculations of older residents as well as the general public.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. House rushed ahead Tuesday toward impeaching President Donald Trump for the deadly Capitol attack, taking time only to try to persuade his vice president to push him out first. Trump showed no remorse, blaming impeachment itself for the "tremendous anger" in America.
With elementary students back in hybrid classes at Franklin Area School District, administrators and staff are breathing a sigh of relief and organizing their next steps for when the rest of the student body follows suit.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House sped ahead Monday with plans to oust President Donald Trump from office, warning he is a threat to democracy and pushing the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly in an effort to remove Trump in the final days of his presidency.
WASHINGTON (AP) - With impeachment planning intensifying, two Republican senators, including Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania, want President Donald Trump to resign immediately as efforts mount to prevent Trump from ever again holding elective office in the wake of deadly riots at the Capitol.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats in Congress laid out plans Friday for swift impeachment of President Donald Trump, demanding decisive, immediate action to ensure an "unhinged" commander in chief can't add to the damage they say he's been inflicting in his final days in office.