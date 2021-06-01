CLARION - The annual Memorial Day services at the Clarion Cemetery included a history lesson.
Guest speaker Captain Len Bashline, U.S. Air National Guard (retired), told the stories of several of the men who are buried in the cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CLARION - The annual Memorial Day services at the Clarion Cemetery included a history lesson.
Guest speaker Captain Len Bashline, U.S. Air National Guard (retired), told the stories of several of the men who are buried in the cemetery.
Both the Oil City Veterans of Foreign Wars and Oil City Knights of Columbus held their annual Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday as speakers solemnly remembered members of the military who paid the ultimate wartime sacrifice.
CLARION - The annual Memorial Day services at the Clarion Cemetery included a history lesson.
Franklin-area residents commemorated Memorial Day on Monday by remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving with the nation's armed forces through several observances across town.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
After being given the choice, Venango County will permit unvaccinated people to enter its buildings without masks once the state lifts the mask mandate on those individuals.
An Oil City street that one resident says has not been paved in more than 30 years was the subject of discussion during Oil City Council's meeting this week.
Memorial Day observances and solemn services will be held across the area today through Monday.
After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of boat racing's standout events, the Two Mile Run Regatta, is back this weekend for its 24th year.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is lifting its mask mandate no later than June 28.
SHIPPENVILLE - For the past eight months, Girl Scouts from Clarion Troop 17024 have been donating their time at Clarion PAWS feline adoption center.
CLARION - Federal CARES Act funds have made Clarion County a little safer, as the county has used a $595,498 block grant to purchase communication equipment for fire companies, ambulance providers and the county's Public safety Department.
Oil City Council approved the hiring of two new full-time firefighters.
Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced this morning that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are now open in Venango County following to a multi-vehicle crash.
The Log Cabin Family Restaurant has found a new home - albeit just for the summer - at Two Mile Run County Park. The grand opening is scheduled this weekend.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners have awarded $303,887 in COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) money to 17 county businesses, and more than $130,000 in state funding remains available - for now.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence officials to "redouble" their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese lab.
CLARION - Efforts to jump-start Clarion County's jury trials after postponements prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic encountered a speed bump - a lack of jurors in one of the cases.
Many volunteers pitched in to place about 1,200 flags on the graves of military veterans in Calvary Cemetery on Monday evening in preparation for Memorial Day.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A state House committee voted on party lines Tuesday to keep portions of the governor's coronavirus disaster emergency in place until October but end fast-track contracting rules and other provisions.
The Valley Grove School Board approved the district's proposed 2021-22 budget on Monday, holding the line on taxes.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners adopted ordinances that will place limits on the development of nonresidential solar energy and nonresidential wind-energy systems.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will resume work search requirements in July for hundreds of thousands of people receiving unemployment compensation, a top Wolf administration official said Monday.
Playing in the postseason for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic, Franklin's baseball team rode a strong pitching performance from sophomore Luke Guth and a three-run fifth inning to shut out Sharon, 3-0 in a District 10 Class 3A quarterfinal game at Slippery Rock University's…
The Franklin Area School Board on Monday night unanimously approved the district's 2021-22 budget with no tax increase.
The Cranberry Area School Board approved the district's preliminary 2021-22 budget on Monday with no tax increase.
Three area athletes took home championships on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A and 3A track and field championships held at Slippery Rock University.
ROME (AP) - A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people. The lone survivor, a young child, was hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones, autho…
CLARION - Pam Selker Rak has a lot of fond memories of Clarion - memories that are now the subject of a series of children's books.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration recently gave a bit of simple advice to businesses that are unable to find workers: Offer them more money.
Community Services of Venango County has established a mobile food pantry to serve people in need in outlying communities across the county.
Cranberry Area High School students on Friday morning were greeted with a sobering sight. As students got off the bus, they saw a car that had been totaled as a result of distracted driving.
With the arrival of warm weather, Oil City's director of zoning and code enforcement says small things, like a coat of paint, mowed grass and clean windows, go a long way toward making the town look more inviting and keeping blight and break-ins at bay.
When the Centers for Disease Control came out with new recommendations late last week saying people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face masks, it left businesses and organizations such as church denominations with the question of how - or if - to adjust the …
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is firing a company that performed COVID-19 contact tracing and exposed the private medical information of tens of thousands of residents, state officials said Thursday.
A slight jolt set the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad's train off last week as the non-profit organization embarked on its first ride since 2019 after the pandemic derailed the 2020 season.
About 30 volunteers, in everything from dress clothes to blue jeans, gathered in the Klapec Trucking Co. parking lot in Reno on Thursday morning.
The Oil City Garden Club will celebrate the club's Rhododendron Arboretum at Hasson Park during ceremonies on Saturday, June 5, that will mark the park's 125-year anniversary.
CLARION - Republican gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta had a very straightforward message for Clarion County Republicans during a breakfast event on Wednesday morning: "Enough is enough."
POTTSTOWN (AP) - Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor's emergency powers, approving two constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
$300 Sign On Bonus Accepting applications for a Seasonal …
Buying old t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets (2005 & old…
CLASS A&B DRIVERS DTA is seeking experienced Class A …
Excellent part time opportunity for personal care. Call (…
Franklin Huge Garage Sale, 103 Poplar Dr. Thurs. Fri. &am…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…