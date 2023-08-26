Tribute honors 'Coach Pat'

About 35 or 40 people, including current Oil City football players, did 22 push-ups on the Oil Field in honor of Pat Patterson before Friday's season-opening Oilers game. The Oil Field is now also known as the Coach Pat Patterson Complex in honor of the former Oil City football coach and physical education teacher, who was known for giving students 22 push-ups as a motivational consequence.
Ron Shoup, Julie Lutz, Dave McFadden, Mike Patterson, Dan Patterson, Claire Patterson, Steve Patterson, George Sterner and Bryan Schwab (from left) stand on the Oil Field during Friday's tribute to Pat Patterson.
The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for “Coach Pat” was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers’ season-opening football game.
Duane “Pat” Patterson, a physical education teacher at Oil City for 24 years and the Oilers’ football coach for eight years from 1969-76, died in March 2022 at the age of 86, and Friday’s tribute has been in the works since then.
