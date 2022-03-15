Trucking companies continue to deliver amid soaring fuel prices

Josh George fuels his truck at Klapec Trucking Co. in Reno on Monday. Company Vice President Greg Lander says each of Klapec’s trucks carries 240 gallons and costs about $1,380 to fill.

 Contributed photo

Trucks keep America’s businesses rolling, but it has become increasingly expensive to keep those trucks rolling, as well.

“Fuel prices are shooting up faster than anyone could ever imagine,” said Greg Lander, vice president of Klapec Trucking Co. in Reno. “The scariest part of the whole thing is that we don’t know how high they will go.”

