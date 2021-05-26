True colors showing

HARRISBURG (AP) - A state House committee voted on party lines Tuesday to keep portions of the governor's coronavirus disaster emergency in place until October but end fast-track contracting rules and other provisions.
Playing in the postseason for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic, Franklin's baseball team rode a strong pitching performance from sophomore Luke Guth and a three-run fifth inning to shut out Sharon, 3-0 in a District 10 Class 3A quarterfinal game at Slippery Rock University's…
ROME (AP) - A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people. The lone survivor, a young child, was hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones, autho…
When the Centers for Disease Control came out with new recommendations late last week saying people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face masks, it left businesses and organizations such as church denominations with the question of how - or if - to adjust the …
With the arrival of warm weather, Oil City's director of zoning and code enforcement says small things, like a coat of paint, mowed grass and clean windows, go a long way toward making the town look more inviting and keeping blight and break-ins at bay.
POTTSTOWN (AP) - Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor's emergency powers, approving two constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania voters decided Tuesday whether to back two questions on constitutional amendments that would give lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations that would apply whether the emergency is another pandemic or a natural disaster.
A warm, sunny day made it easier for voters to get out to the polls on Tuesday, but visits to several precincts in Oil City and Franklin just before noon showed a slow trickle of citizens turning out for the primary election.
CLARION TOWNSHIP - There was a new face at the polls in Clarion Township on Tuesday, as Clarion-Limestone High School senior Brooke Baughman continued a 15-year-old tradition of student volunteers helping at the polls.
As an appeal of the merger of St. Stephen Parish into St. Joseph Parish in Oil City continues to play out in the Vatican court system, leaders in the Oil City Catholic Community say they will spruce up the fence around St. Stephen Church as Oil City 150 festivities continue this summer.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands.
There won't be any names listed on Tuesday's primary election ballot for Franklin mayor, but an interesting battle has developed as two familiar faces around town are seeking write-in nominations for the post.