An illustration by Oil City artist Wealtha Van Ausdall, for her children’s story “Tuck’s Dream,” was recently discovered inside a trunk in Clarion County. About a dozen other illustrations for the story also were in the trunk. The text of the story is missing, so the original order of the pictures is unclear. Van Ausdall submitted the illustrations and story to several publishers, who told her they wanted the story but not her illustrations, according to Fred Carrow, a former Keystone School District art teacher.
This is one of several studies (preliminary sketches) by Wealtha Van Ausdall that depicts the local oil industry. This study was part of a project for the Oil City Centennial in 1971. Van Ausdall died in 1969 before completing the project.
SLIGO — While cleaning out a garage in Clarion County, Don Keene, who operates a scrap metal business in Sligo, came across a large, old trunk filled with artwork and notebooks spanning the life and artistic development of a woman who called Oil City home.
The art spanned her life from drawings from when she was a teen, to art school studies, illustrations for a children’s book she wrote, various other drawings and studies, as well as studies for a series of paintings commemorating Oil City’s Centennial in 1971, which she was working on at the time of her death in 1969.
CLARION — When Clarion County resident Scott Bell asked the board of commissioners if they would support a memorial bench for the victims of Agent Orange, he touched on a problem facing hundreds of county residents.
Martha Breene, whose name has been “synonymous” with Venango County politics since the early 1980s, passed away on Tuesday evening, according to her son, Venango County Commissioner Sam Breene. She was 77.
At its work session Monday evening, the Valley Grove School Board approved the posting of three positions by a slim 5-4 margin, and accepted one resignation — “with regrets” — according to the board’s acting president, Brandon Winger.
After being hit hard with capacity limits, shutdowns and other restrictions due to COVID-19 in 2020, restaurants and other food industry businesses are now dealing with an employee shortage as well as scarcity of ingredients and paper products.
WASHIINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the U.N. and made faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
PORTER TWP. – Tpr. Katherine Berggren reports a 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces numerous charges, including attempted homicide, after he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of a 45-year-old South Fork woman and an 11-year-old girl, also from South Fork.
WASHINGTON (AP) — At the Loma Verde Recreation Center south of San Diego, demolition work is underway on a $24 million project that will rebuild the facility from the ground up, complete with a new pool. An hour’s drive to the north, the iconic bridge to the Oceanside pier is deteriorating b…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first new Alzheimer’s treatment in more than 20 years was hailed as a breakthrough when regulators approved it more than four months ago, but its rollout has been slowed by questions about its price and how well it works.
HARRISBURG (AP) — An endorsement by former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race isn’t backing down rival Republicans, with one putting up millions for her campaign and another getting a seven-figure pledge from a donor.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Launching his Pennsylvania gubernatorial campaign Wednesday, Democratic attorney general Josh Shapiro sought to tie the crowded Republican field to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn last year’s election.