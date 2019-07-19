The region and many parts of the country are in the grips of a scorching heat wave that will reach its peak today and Saturday.
An excessive heat warning for the tri-county area and numerous other locales is in effect from noon today until 8 p.m. Saturday. High temperatures both days are expected to hit the low to mid 90s.
Sunday will be a little cooler with highs around 86, but thunderstorms are in the forecast.
Next week is looking much better as high temperatures all week are predicted to range from the mid 70s to low 80s. Sunny skies are expected the majority of the week.
That's good news for local residents who will be enjoying the Oil Heritage Festival, Clarion County Fair and other activities.