Two Mile Regatta expects up to 150 racers this weekend

Memorial Day weekend this year once again brings with it the annual Two Mile Run Regatta on Justus Lake.
The outboard boat race, hosted by the Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association (TRORA), will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, and will once again be free to the public to watch.
Visitors to Franklin Area High School this semester might have caught glimpse of a knightly group on patrol — not in shining armor, but in black polo shirts emblazoned with the words “Honorable Knights.”
After Venango County jail inmate Bruce William Miller II was captured Friday afternoon after fleeing from UPMC Northwest in the early morning hours of that day, questions arose as to the circumstances that led to his escape and how to prevent such an occurrence in the future.
The Franklin Area School District operations committee has been looking into an additional layer to its emergency response system. Earlier this week, during its monthly regular meeting, the Franklin school board heard from the group.
Area residents who depend on Clarion Hospital now know the name its health system will go by — Independence Health System — several months after Butler Health System combined with Westmoreland County-based Excela Health.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and House Republicans wrapped up another round of debt ceiling talks Sunday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise along with a deal to raise the nation’s borrowing limit and avert an economy-wrecking federal default.
Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.
State police in Franklin confirmed to the newspaper that Bruce William Miller II, a Venango County Jail prisoner who escaped this morning while being treated for an injury at UPMC Northwest, was captured this afternoon.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The stubbornness of high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it unleashed a streak of 10 straight rate hikes beginning in March 2022.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Investigators looking into the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge want transportation officials nationwide to examine more than 10,000 other bridges with similar construction to ensure they don’t have the same kind of corrosion that was found on the bridge that collapsed.
After a year’s worth of preparation, Franklin High School art students unveiled the inaugural pieces of the high school’s legacy artwork collection this week in the hallway outside the high school library.
WASHINGTON (AP) — An optimistic President Joe Biden declared Wednesday he is confident the U.S. will avoid an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic debt default, saying talks with congressional Republicans have been productive. He left for a G-7 summit in Japan but planned to return by …
Cranberry Township has taken another step forward in broadband development as a grant application submitted by the Oil Region Alliance to the Appalachian Regional Commission has passed the first phase of approval.
Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his twenties or thirties, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.