Two Mile Run County Park Director Luke Kauffman says, “We stretch our season out as long as we can.”
There are, however, a few things park staff start to think about this time of year. For maintenance workers, Tuesday was beach cleanup day.
Updated: September 15, 2021 @ 8:26 am
READING (AP) — Pennsylvania residents who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus were far more likely to contract COVID-19, become hospitalized and die than those who got the shot, health officials said Tuesday in the first public release of data on so-called “breakthrough” infections in t…
Franklin’s Greentree Manor streets will be repaved after residents of 80 households signed a petition requesting the roadwork.
In an answer to a lawsuit filed Jan. 29, 2020, Senior Deputy Attorney General Jessica Davis denies a majority of the allegations against state officials, intermediate care facility (ICF) administration and Gov. Tom Wolf in a case centering on the closing of Polk and White Haven state centers.
MARIENVILLE — Earlier this year, Marienville Park barely resembled a park at all. Four months later, the same area boasts whimsical artwork, a game area, a terraced section and a pond.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The 77 teachers in the Redbank Valley School District on Monday morning began walking the picket line — a walk that could last several weeks.
The number of students at schools in the Oil City School District is about the same as it was last year, but enrollment in the district’s cyber option is the highest it has ever been.
The answer to a set of allegations made in a lawsuit against state officials, the administrations of Polk and White Haven state centers, and Gov. Tom Wolf has been filed in Pennsylvania’s Middle District Court.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh was a 21-year-old undergraduate student at Mercyhurst College, where she was studying anthropology archeology and forensics when Flight 93 went down in Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.
Oil City, with much of the nation, remembered the 20th anniversary of 9/11 through a public memorial service on Saturday.
CLARION — For many young people, Sept. 11, 2021, was a day on the calendar to remember.
REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Students who will graduate from high school this school year have no memory of a world that doesn’t include such words as al-Qaida, Taliban, jihad, ISIS, the war on terrorism, or the numbers 9/11 and what they represent: Sept. 11, 2001, a day that changed the world.
EMLENTON — Neal Moore is up the creek with a paddle and a purpose. He is paddling his canoe across U.S. waterways, a trip that has taken him 19 months to date.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s aggressive push to require millions of U.S. workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is running into a wall of resistance from Republican leaders threatening everything from lawsuits to civil disobedience, plunging the country deeper into cult…
CLARION — It has been moving day for several days at the Clarion County Historical Society. The society sold the Milo Markle Annex building, and that meant a lot of shuffling in the Sutton-Ditz Museum.
The following article is one of among a series of local stories that reflect on how our community reacted and responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
What could be better than halftime?
PetFest is going exotic for its “biggest year yet” as the event returns Saturday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park.
HARRISBURG (AP) — An apparent loophole in Pennsylvania’s face mask mandate for schools is making it easier for some students to go to class without having to cover their faces, even as state regulators sought to make an example of one openly defiant school board.
A multivehicle accident at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township this morning has forced the closure of a portion of Route 322.
A goat is on the lam from Franklin police, as 3rd Ward residents continue to report sightings of the loose animal.
The state Department of Health is now tracking COVID-19 cases among children. The state began providing data on pediatric cases on Aug. 16, ahead of the 2021-22 academic year.
Polk State Center is almost $5 million under budget compared with last year, mostly due to the low number of staff.
Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams said anticipation had been the start of a new school year “would give working parents the opportunity to return to the workplace, whether that be at home or at the office, knowing their children were safe and well taken care of at school.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Americans trying to evacuate hundreds of Afghans and American citizens — including one Afghan who worked as a U.S. military translator and says he is anticipating his beheading by the Taliban — pleaded for action from the Biden administration to get the would-be evacuee…
Franklin was energized Tuesday as the city saw a new coffee shop open up.
School’s been in session for less than a week and the first transition to fully remote learning is underway.
An annual Labor Day tradition in southeastern Venango County was in full swing within an hour after it began Monday.
SHANKSVILLE (AP) — The hills in Shanksville seem to swallow sound. The plateau that Americans by the millions ascend to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial, to think of those who died in this southwestern Pennsylvania expanse, sits just above much of the landscape, creating a pocket of qui…
A community 9/11 service of remembrance will be held Sept. 11 in Oil City’s Justus Park to coincide with the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Johnstown.
PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that it has reached an agreement to resolve a lawsuit against Cooperstown couple Allen and Heidi Woodcock, owners and managers of rental properties in Oil City.
Local school district leaders are continuing to react to the state’s mask mandate that goes into effect Tuesday at schools and day cares.
