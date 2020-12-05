UN health chief: We can 'begin to dream about end of pandemic'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. health chief declared Friday that positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world "can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic," but he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized "in the stampede for vaccines."
In an address to the U.N. General Assembly's first high-level session on the pandemic, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned that while the virus can be stopped, "the path ahead remains treacherous."
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. health chief declared Friday that positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world "can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic," but he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized "in the stampede for vaccines."
NEW BETHLEHEM - When the Redbank Valley Education Association "voted overwhelmingly" on Nov. 18 to give its negotiators the authority to call a strike, it did so knowing a potential work stoppage amid the COVID-19 pandemic would create hardships for the community.
Many questions still remain surrounding the Route 417 sewer system in Sugarcreek Borough after borough council members approved an ordinance Wednesday that would see property owners foot the bill should their sewer grinder pump need to be replaced.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).
Interstate 80 westbound, between the Strattanville and Shippenville exits, has reopened after being closed to clear wreckage from an early-morning accident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort Wednesday and his top Capitol Hill allies cut their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half in hopes of breaking a months-long logjam and delivering much-sought aid as the congressio…
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.
Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.
The National Weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Venango and Mercer counties through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, according to the NWS.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - With unemployment still high and the pandemic threatening yet another economic slump, President-elect Joe Biden is assembling a team of liberal advisers who have long focused on the nation's workers and government efforts to address economic inequality.
Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.
When the United States entered World War I, Sarah Hughes of Franklin wanted to do her part. She had spent all of her life in the Franklin area. She was the daughter of David Hughes who died nearly a decade earlier. Her mother had remarried and was living in the Valley Extension area of the city.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - President Donald Trump's legal team suffered another defeat in court Friday as a federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected the campaign's latest effort to challenge the state's election results.
NEW YORK (AP) - The raging coronavirus pandemic kept crowds thin at malls and stores across the country on Black Friday, but a surge in online shopping offered a beacon of hope for struggling retailers after months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy.
HARRISBURGThe state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 (65 confirmed and five probable), Clarion County reported 47 new cases (32 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported five new confirmed cases.