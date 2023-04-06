Erin Hanna, president of the United Way of Venango County board, said Wednesday “it’s an amazing thing that United Way does for the community. As we continue to grow, the true winners are the individuals who will benefit from the United Way.”
Courtney Cox receives the Marion Spence Award from United Way of Venango County Executive Director Will Price during the agency’s annual celebration Wednesday evening. The Spence award is presented to the United Way volunteer who goes above and beyond the call of duty. Cox has been active with the United Way for more than 20 years, serving on various committees and on the board of directors.
The United Way of Venango County announced Wednesday evening that it raised $1,004,200 during its 2022 campaign drive — the largest sum the local nonprofit has amassed during any of its annual drives.
“The magnitude of people helped through the United Way annually is incredible,” United Way Executive Director Will Price said in a statement released before the announcement was made during the United Way’s celebration event at Wildcat Mansion. “Through this generosity, so many people will receive support for their education, health, basic needs and financial stability.”
According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.
NEW YORK (AP) — A stone-faced Donald Trump made a momentous court appearance Tuesday as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime as he was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment accusing him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign.
The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.
KNOX — Once every month, the former home economics classroom in Keystone High School is turned into a restaurant. On Friday, it became the “Snack Shack,” operated by special needs students in the life skills class.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
LEEPER — In December, there was concern that the Leeper Senior Center would close at the end of March. Three months later, the center, which is operated by the Clarion County Area Agency on Aging, is still in operation — and will remain so.
The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the Commonwealth involving threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.
Valley Grove School District’s pre-K program that launched at Valley Grove Elementary School this school year already has begun to produce positive results, and staff members and the district are “really happy” with it, according to Superintendent Kevin Briggs.