Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor's race

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.

Voters have their say

Pleasant, sunny weather and two hotly-contested state races kept a steady trickle of voters going through local polling places around noon Tuesday to cast their votes in the midterm elections.

Senate battle was still in doubt in early morning

HARRISBURG (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz win Pennsylvania’s bare-knuckled, bruising battle, and the outcome was still very much in doubt early Wednesday morning.

Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps

COATESVILLE (AP) — Coast to coast, candidates and backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress and President Joe Biden insisting his party would “surprise the living de…

Titusville Herald's closing jolts community

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Readers of the Titusville Herald were shocked when they picked up their Saturday edition, in which it was announced that day’s edition would be the newspaper’s last — ending a 157-year-old tie with the community.

Franklin couple riding high on city and with helping vets

  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

When retirees Joe and Andrea Durinsky made up their minds to have a second home that would be in addition to the one they have in Beaver County, it had to be in a location that would satisfy their passion for outdoor activities — especially riding bicycles.

Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mailers designed to look like official government forms. Buses sporting scam pitches for Medicare websites. TV commercials featuring celebrities who encourage people to sign up for Medicare plans that do not always include their current doctors.

Franklin General Authority targets key sewer projects

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Franklin General Authority is looking ahead to some much-needed projects in the next few years, according to authority chairman Tim Dunkle, Franklin utilities director Kurt McFadden and Franklin city manager Tracy Jamieson.

Venango County voting machines tested

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that features high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.

Clarion, C-L service sharing plan gains momentum

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION TWP. — A service sharing proposal between the Clarion-Limestone and Clarion Area school districts took another step forward during the recent Clarion-Limestone School Board meeting.

Coming Saturday: Polk State Center

Plaintiffs in the Polk-White Haven state centers lawsuit have seen their motion for class-action status granted, but the motions for preliminary injunctions have been denied.

Clarion County broadband remains years away

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners and the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. picture a future in which nearly all residences and businesses have access to fiber-optic, cable-delivered, high-speed broadband internet.

Franklin Rotary Club keeps working to 'End Polio Now'

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Franklin Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser, Drinks to Drown Polio, that was held late last month as part of the Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign, went “very well,” according to Franklin Rotary officer Zachary Covington.

Groundbreaking at A-CV park

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Ground was broken Monday morning for a new water plant at the Allegheny Valley Industrial Park in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

Venango gas prices among lowest in state

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County this week is among the lowest prices statewide, while on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.99, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Officials: Clarion County's EMS status is critical

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Clarion County Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers’ words were straightforward after it was announced Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service will close at the end of the day on Jan. 31.

ACV board hears community service concerns

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

FOXBURG — Although there are plenty of volunteer opportunities for Allegheny-Clarion Valley students to fulfill their graduation requirements, district administrators are worried students aren’t taking advantage of them.

Emlenton man accused of homicide

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police said a man was fatally shot outside an Emlenton residence and that a homicide charge has been filed against the man who fired the shot.