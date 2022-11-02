Cranberry Township crashes
According to Venango County 911, no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Route 322 and Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township at 7:12 a.m. Wednesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
According to Venango County 911, no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Route 322 and Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township at 7:12 a.m. Wednesday.
Cranberry Township crashes
Venango County commissioners approved the county’s tentative 2023 budget with no tax increase at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners and the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. picture a future in which nearly all residences and businesses have access to fiber-optic, cable-delivered, high-speed broadband internet.
The Franklin Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser, Drinks to Drown Polio, that was held late last month as part of the Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign, went “very well,” according to Franklin Rotary officer Zachary Covington.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Employers are posting nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. And the economy grew solidly over the summer.
Ground was broken Monday morning for a new water plant at the Allegheny Valley Industrial Park in Allegheny Township, Butler County.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County this week is among the lowest prices statewide, while on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.99, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Editor’s note: This story and photos are being republished with permission from the newspaper in which it recently appeared.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for an Emlenton man accused of fatally shooting another man in the driveway of an Emlenton residence on Saturday.
FOXBURG — Although there are plenty of volunteer opportunities for Allegheny-Clarion Valley students to fulfill their graduation requirements, district administrators are worried students aren’t taking advantage of them.
Herb Crawford was 19 years old when he opened his barber shop on the 15th Street Hill in Franklin. The year was 1962.
Franklin state police said a man was fatally shot outside an Emlenton residence and that a homicide charge has been filed against the man who fired the shot.
CLARION — Clarion County Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers’ words were straightforward after it was announced Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service will close at the end of the day on Jan. 31.
Oil City police said an Oil City man who had been reported missing since on or about Oct. 24 was found safe.
Franklin state police said a man was fatally shot outside an Emlenton residence and that a homicide charge has been filed against the man who fired the shot.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has announced a pair of utility rate actions that will impact separate portions of Pennsylvania customer bills.
An Oil City man marked his 100th birthday Thursday and was honored by his family, friends and caretakers at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center with a special party.
An Oil City man died late Thursday night about two hours after he had been struck by a vehicle on Innis Street in Cranberry Township near its intersection with Route 257.
Cranberry Township supervisors heard more testimony Thursday night when they resumed a conditional use permit hearing before about 40 residents regarding the installation of a solar farm on the Cranberry-Rockland Road.
Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the pedestrian who died after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening at the intersection of Route 257 and the Innis Street Extension in Seneca.
The Kiwanis Club of Franklin announced the recipient of its annual Kamp Kiwanis Memorial Fund donation on Thursday afternoon at its 101st anniversary meeting and also installed officers for the club’s new year.
A large crowd of people gathered in the cool autumn conditions Thursday evening to remember Shauna Howe and retrace her steps as she walked home the night of Oct. 27, 1992, from a Girl Scout Halloween party.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue.
Franklin state police provided details on the fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.
Clarion state police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Duane Carl Schlopy, no age provided, of the Fairmount City area of Redbank Township.
As a young girl growing up in Butler County, Shannon Penland aspired to work in the science field. By the time she was pursuing her doctorate in organic chemistry, she wound up in a medicinal chemistry class and encountered a life-changing experience — she met an oncologist who inspired her …
The new scoreboard panel for the Oil City High School football field/athletic complex that honors much admired former Oil City coach and teacher Pat Patterson was installed Tuesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Abortion providers across Pennsylvania urged the state’s highest court on Wednesday to overturn a longtime ban on Medicaid funding for the procedure.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.
UPMC Northwest has made a number of upgrades to modernize its facilities this year, in both energy usage and medical equipment.
The annual Friends for Food distribution that helps area families in need prepare their Thanksgiving dinners will be a drive-thru event again this year.
Administrators in the Oil City School District attended Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting to give updates on the various activities going on at their schools.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman wouldn’t commit to releasing his full medical records during a highly anticipated debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday, speaking haltingly throughout the hourlong event more than five months after experiencing a stroke.
A memorial walk Thursday in Oil City will mark 30 years to the day since 11-year-old Shauna Howe was abducted as she walked along a street on the city’s South Side.
After a bit of “false winter” early last week, October seems to be making reparation these last several days for the grand finale of fall colors with a run of partly sunny days and warmer temperatures.
Franklin School Board members accepted the resignation of board member Ben Andrews at the panel’s meeting Monday.
CLARION — The ongoing emergency medical services crisis in Clarion County has claimed the Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service. It will close, effective Feb. 1.
Witches and spooky characters of various descriptions had an enchanting time in downtown Franklin on Saturday afternoon and evening during the Franklin Retail & Business Association’s Witch Walk.
It’s not every day that people in a small town see someone they personally know on network television.