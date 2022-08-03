Aircraft down in Seneca

Franklin state police said no one was injured when a post-World War II era, single-engine plane landed in a field in Seneca, and then veered into an area of trees and bushes.

Police said the pilot was making his approach from the south to land in the field between Cranberry Beverage and Duffers Driving Range on Route 322.

'Potential' seen for services hub

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Officials with Venango County Human Services and a number of organizations in Oil City continue to flesh out the vision for a potential hub to provide services to people in the city’s East End.

Franklin discusses possible CDBG projects

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin City Council, during its monthly meeting on Monday, held its first of two public hearings on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for financial year 2022.

Venango gas prices stay under regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — For the fourth consecutive week, the average price of gasoline in Venango County is below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.51, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he hailed as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 1…

Man dies in ATV crash

Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.

Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend
Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Misti Clark had just put together a to-do list of chores, left it on the counter, and stepped out of her kitchen when a huge, storm-damaged oak tree fell in Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township a week ago Sunday, smashing through her and her neighbor’s trailers, killing her neighbor.

House passes semi-automatic gun ban after 18-year lapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide.

Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf sued the state Legislature on Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution doesn’t guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions.

Car crashes into parked vehicles, shed
Car crashes into parked vehicles, shed

  • Makayla Keating

One woman suffered possible injuries in Oil City after her car hit two parked cars in the parking lot of the Lighthouse apartment complex before crashing into a garbage shed in the lot at the intersection of Harriott Avenue and Spring Street on Thursday.

Mega Millions tops $1 billion in advance of Friday drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Now that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1 billion — only the fourth time a lottery game has reached such heights — plenty of people who rarely play the game are considering risking $2 or joining an office pool in hopes of an immense payoff.

Coming Wednesday: Pepro tour

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop at Pepro in Oil City on Tuesday as part of her tour through the state.

Coroner releases name of storm victim

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who was killed when a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.

