Contested races, according to the Associated Press:
Venango County 911 said there were 66 calls of trees and electrical lines being down on Monday night as a result of the storm and high winds that passed through the area.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School Board members heard more about school libraries in the district during their meeting Monday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
After more than 50 years on the music scene, local musicians Frank Feroz, Jim Kelley and Neal Williams are gearing up for a “farewell performance” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Oil City Boat Club on Rockmere Road.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
Primary election day in Pennsylvania is finally here, and the ballots voters will cast today are highlighted by the crowded, competitive battles for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Charles Jetter remembers his uncle, Bob Keating, who served in the Navy for 26 years, as a quiet, soft-spoken man with a smile on his face who came to town at Christmas time, to the delight of his family in Oil City.
SCRANTON (AP) — The last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania’s contested primaries for governor and U.S. Senate began Monday with a top Senate candidate in the hospital and establishment Republicans trying to stave off victories by candidates they worry will be unelectable in the fall.
People of all ages gathered Saturday under Veterans Memorial Bridge near Justus Park for the Oil City FAM Jam, a jamboree that featured art, music and food.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
In the closing hours of the primary election cycle, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick came to Venango County looking for votes, as the race between him, Mehmet Oz and Kathy Barnette has gotten much national attention during the past of couple of weeks.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white 18-year-old who fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket researched the local demographics and arrived a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.
Beaver Township ATV crash
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
With just over three weeks left in the school year, Oil City Middle School students were rewarded Friday for their hard work.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Twenty five people, including 20 from Erie and one from Meadville, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on charges of violating federal narcotics laws, in a case that involved Franklin, Oil City and Titusville police.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
The annual Our Community Salutes recognition dinner and program that honors local military-bound high school graduates is returning as an in-person event this year after two years of being held virtually.
NEW YORK (AP) — Top leaders of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops called on the faithful to pray and fast Friday, in hopes the Supreme Court is on track to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City elementary students were literally glowing Wednesday evening as they walked into the art show at Seventh Street School.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City Council on Thursday approved a paving contract for this year and a three-year garbage contract.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A new playground was installed Thursday at Two Mile Run County Park.
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
Letter carriers in Franklin, Oil City and across the area are asking residents to lend a hand Saturday as the Help Stamp Out Hunger food drive resumes after a COVID-forced two-year absence.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Labor shortages have delayed one building project in Clarion County but not the renovation at the new Emergency Management center.
- From staff reports
The Oil City Arts Council is gearing up for its first FAM Jam: Food trucks, Art and Music Jamboree that will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Justus Park.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro said, if elected, he would visit Polk State Center before making any decision on the future of the facility, despite the fact that the current administration of Tom Wolf plans to have it shut down before the end of the year.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
When Franklin teacher Shawn Hawke received a call during her lunch break several weeks ago informing her she had won a contest, she assumed a scammer was trying to contact her so she almost hung up the phone.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro says if he is elected, Polk Center closure would be revisited; interstate bridge toll plan wouldn't be considered.
- From staff reports
Meghan Dunham is beginning her third month as executive director of Community Services of Venango County.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Venango County commissioners approved a letter of intent at their meeting Tuesday that asks the state Department of Community and Economic Development to undertake a countywide fire services study.
The Carl S. Brozeski bandshell in Oil City’s Justus Park, where sweet sounds and many memories held sway the past five decades, came down Tuesday morning to make way for a larger stage.
Route 62 has reopened in Venango County, from the intersection with Route 157 in Cranberry Township to the intersection with President Road in President Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. That section of road had been closed earlier today due to utility lin…
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Ben Barrett’s Valley Grove Elementary School gifted students are working on ongoing projects in which they create what the class looks like for themselves.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
When gubernatorial candidate Nche Zama visited Franklin last month, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller made him aware of Polk State Center, along with the Wolf administration’s plan to close it later this year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier. And the economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City public works employees began demolishing the Carl S. Brozeski bandshell in Oil City’s Justus Park on Monday.
After walking the grounds of Polk State Center, gubernatorial candidate Nche Zama says the center must not close.
- From staff reports
Artist’s Attic will show off its new location in Oil City later this week.
Visitors and abundant colors convened on Franklin’s Fountain Park over Mother’s Day weekend.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Mark Seigworth says he is “wearing a lot of hats” as he returns to the job he once had as director of the Venango County 911 center.
Oil City vehicle-bicycle crash
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
The boil-water advisory that Sugarcreek Borough has been under is expected to be lifted by Wednesday, according to Randy Rhodes, secretary of Sugarcreek Water Co.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
The debate over the state’s interstate bridge tolling project took another turn this week during a couple of hearings held by the state that addressed the project’s impact on I-80 in both Clarion and Jefferson counties.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Nearly 300 students from more than 20 area schools gathered Friday at Franklin High School for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Bandfest.
