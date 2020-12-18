UPMC Northwest welcomes 'precious cargo'

Kateline Speer, director of operations at UPMC Northwest, carefully cuts open a box holding vials of Pfizer vaccine that will be administered to the hospital staff. The receipt and unpacking also were handled by Kelly Smerker, left, supervisor of pharmacy operations at the hospital, and Christine Bingman, intensive care unit director and infection control specialist. (By Judith O. Etzel)
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
As restaurants, taverns and social clubs grapple with Pennsylvania's new restrictions on in-house dining and bar patronage, there are more than 150 such enterprises across the state that vow they will not follow the rules.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 …
Despite utilizing a remote learning model, the Franklin Area School District is facing a daunting task of ensuring classrooms are covered, Superintendent Mark Loucks said during the district's board meeting on Monday night.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden pointedly criticized President Donald Trump on Monday for threatening core principles of democracy even as he told Americans that their form of self-government ultimately "prevailed."
Health care workers around the country rolled up their sleeves for the first COVID-19 shots Monday as hope that an all-out vaccination effort can defeat the coronavirus smacked up against the heartbreaking reality of 300,000 U.S. deaths.
Editor's note: Reporter Dillon Provenza provides a firsthand account of his experience after participating in a recent state police presentation on the use of force at the state police training facility in Meadville.
PORTAGE, Michigan (AP) - The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.
NEW YORK (AP) - With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving and falling sick with COVID-19, health officials are warning people - begging them, even - not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year's season.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania moved Thursday to temporarily halt school sports and other extracurricular activities, close gyms, theaters and casinos, and ban indoor dining at restaurants as state officials responded to the worsening pandemic with a series of new restrictions.