UPMC officials held another conference call Friday to address recent developments regarding preventing and treating COVID-19.
Tami Minnier, UPMC’s chief quality officer, reiterated the health system’s three ongoing strategies for guarding against the virus. They are first, wear a mask; second, get vaccinated; and third, if people get sick, they should get tested and consider monoclonal antibody treatment, said Minnier.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate who is widely expected to run for governor in next year’s election, has begun inviting donors and others to an announcement next Thursday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of securing President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — With Republicans on the cusp of sweeping statewide judicial races in Pennsylvania, the GOP is finding more reasons to smile a year away from a high-stakes election in which the state’s voters will pick a new governor and new U.S. senator.
CLARION — The Clarion Mall area is gaining another major retailer as Harbor Freight Tools has confirmed to the Clarion News it is locating its 51st Pennsylvania store in the former Peebles/Gordman’s building in Monroe Township.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration told more than 70,000 state employees on Monday that it is offering five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year, quickly drawing opposition from the state treasurer over the potential cost.
Teachers at the Oil City middle school and high school will have the option, beginning Friday, to provide live instruction via Zoom to students who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 but feel well enough to participate in class.
CLARION — Clarion Hospital contributed $52,258,098 to the region’s economy and supported 369 local jobs during the 2020 fiscal year, according to a new report released by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to a United Nations climate conference today energized by a new legislative framework that, if enacted, would be the largest action ever taken by the United States to address climate change.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Break up Big Tech? How about shrinking the tech companies’ shield against liability in cases where the content they push to users causes harm? Or creating a new regulator to strictly oversee the industry?
HARRISBURG (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, is breaking with Gov. Tom Wolf on the centerpiece of Wolf’s plan to fight climate change amid the strong and sustained pushback it has received from building trades unions that have long backed the party’s candidates for …
Route 308 in Venango County has reopened after being shut down this morning as a result of a crash involving an overheight vehicle and downed utility lines, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.