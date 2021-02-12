'Vaccinate teachers ASAP'

HARRISBURG (AP) - An unusual coalition of education groups - from superintendents and school boards to teachers unions - asked Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday to prioritize school staff for the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it an "absolutely essential" step toward reopening schools and keeping them open.
Teachers and other school staff had been higher up on the vaccine priority list until the Wolf administration, following guidance from the federal government, made people age 65 and older and younger people with serious medical conditions newly eligible for the vaccine.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Dire harm from Donald Trump's false and violent incitements will vex American democracy long into the future unless the Senate convicts him of impeachment and bars him from future office, House prosecutors insisted Thursday as they concluded two days of emotional arguments …
A request to use some city streets for The Foster 100, a cycling event designed to raise money to help rehabilitate injured combat veterans, ran into some potential difficulties during an Oil City Council meeting Thursday.
A federal judge on Thursday rejected an appeal by federal prosecutors for pre-trial detention of a Mercer County woman accused of breaking a window at the U.S. Capitol and organizing rioters by using a bullhorn.
HARRISBURG (AP) - An unusual coalition of education groups - from superintendents and school boards to teachers unions - asked Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday to prioritize school staff for the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it an "absolutely essential" step toward reopening schools and ke…
Federal prosecutors on Wednesday appealed the release of a Mercer County woman accused of using a large pipe to break a window in the U.S. Capitol and giving directions to fellow insurrectionists about how to take the building.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overw…
CLARION TOWNSHIP - A police chase that started along Interstate 80 and continued through Clarion Borough resulted in 67 charges, including driving under the influence of a controlled substance and fleeing police, against a 37-year-old Erie County man.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Wolf administration and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers are forming a vaccine task force that will brainstorm ways to get COVID-19 shots into Pennsylvanians' arms more rapidly.
As schools have transitioned between virtual and hybrid learning at different times over the last several months, the United Way of Venango County's five learning hubs in the county have been helping students who are struggling with remote learning.
A Mercer County woman has been formally charged with helping to storm the U.S. Capitol, with federal authorities saying Friday she is the person in a pink hat shown in video directing others through a bullhorn about how to gain further control of the building.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
A Pennsylvania woman was charged with helping to storm the U.S. Capitol, with federal authorities saying she is the pink-hatted person shown in video directing others through a bullhorn about how to gain further control of the building, authorities said Friday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Pennsylvania Legislature's spending grew by more than 8% last year, adding some $28 million to its own reserves as the state's deficit ballooned and many residents struggled to pay bills during the pandemic.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Wolf administration threw cold water Wednesday on the idea of a one-stop-shop system that would help people schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments, which some health executives are advocating as a way to manage the mad scramble for shots that has eligible residents sign…
Punxsutawney Phil's proclamation Tuesday for six more weeks of winter appears to be a safe bet as a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday "we're expecting an average rest of the winter."
The FBI is seeking information about a 40-year-old woman who reportedly lives in Sandy Lake in Mercer County and is suspected to have participated in the violent Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building.