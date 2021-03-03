Vaccine 'for every adult'

Tags
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers on Tuesday implored state officials to do better at getting COVID-19 vaccines to seniors while the Health Department said the new approval of a third vaccine will help.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
BROOKVILLE - When Brookville police Chief Vince Markle was a patrolman in Summerville in 1994, a 10-year old girl would ride her bike to the police station twice a day - in the morning to watch him leave on his shift and in the evening when he returned.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Reinforcements are on the way to help Franklin teachers battle the COVID slide.
- From staff reports
-
A Florida man pleaded guilty last week to a summary traffic count for his role in a crash in Franklin that severely injured an official with the City of Franklin.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is paving the way for fans at pro sports venues whose stands have been empty for a year or more, easing restrictions on large gatherings to reflect a sustained slide in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CRANBERRY - During the COVID-19 shutdown, many people postponed medical procedures and elective surgeries. For some people, though, postponing a procedure wasn't an option - and still isn't.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats' efforts to include a minimum wage increase in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill seemed all but dead Monday as Senate leaders prepared to begin debate on their own version of the House-passed aid package.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Franklin City Council members voted Monday to create a committee to identify unsafe intersections in the city.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers, reflecting a sustained slide n new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Wolf administration announced Monday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A New Jersey man who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner offered a broad vision on how he intends to "bring back Oil City" but was short on specifics during a public meeting Saturday.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, former President Donald Trump on Sunday called for Republican Party unity.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The railroad bridge over Oil Creek in downtown Oil City and the railroad bridge over Sugar Creek that runs along the Andrew White Bridge in Sugarcreek Borough are both slated to be replaced.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The City of Oil City has settled a legal battle with a company hired to install a new water line beneath the Allegheny River.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Representatives from 14 Venango County fire departments discussed problems they have had with county equipment and 911 call center operations at a gathering last week at the Utica fire hall.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Franklin High School students have even more access to mental health services with the implementation of two new resources.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Cranberry Mall, challenged in the past few years with a declining roster of open stores, has a new, big and bustling tenant.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
A trio of trivia aficionados from Franklin High School are getting the chance to show that small schools still have smart kids through KDKA's Hometown High Q quiz show.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Two popular summertime venues for Oil City got the go-ahead Thursday as city council voted to proceed with preparations to open the city swimming pool and to hold the annual BridgeFest celebration.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Cranberry Township's request earlier this month for some funding assistance to demolish a home at the bottom of Seneca Hill has been granted by the Venango County Land Bank.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Thursday used a hearing to ask Gov. Tom Wolf's top health official whether it was a mistake to order COVID-19 patients to be readmitted to nursing homes, although it is far from clear that the policy led to an outbreak or death.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers worried about the delay in census results were told Wednesday it may be May 2022 before the next set of district lines for Congress and the Legislature are hammered out.
- From staff reports
-
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
The year 2020 taught the world many valuable lessons, one of which being that technology - internet especially - has become next to impossible to live without.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Candidates seeking public office in Venango County are slowly but surely stepping up their efforts to run for party nominations in the May primary election.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County business owners still have an opportunity to capitalize on a forgivable loan program from the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Elected officials at all levels of government have expressed their opposition to the state's plan to place tolls on select Interstate 80 bridges.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Monday's Valley Grove School Board meeting showcased many long-standing discussions that board members have had with COVID-19 management in the district.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
High school seniors enrolled in Venango County's eAcademy program are learning skills they would need to run a business, and they are also hearing from current business owners.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A New Jersey man who is intent on revitalizing Oil City has purchased two more multi-story buildings in the city's North Side business district.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes from Pennsylvania that had deeply divided the justices just before the election.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A second UPMC Northwest vaccination clinic will open Friday in the former Bon-Ton location in the Cranberry Mall.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School Board members returned to discussions Monday on the district's remote learning plan after students had a snow day Monday and no remote learning was held.
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
