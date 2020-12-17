Both UPMC Northwest and Clarion Hospital this morning received their first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
For more details, see Friday's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.
Multiple crashes and stuck vehicles were reported across the area on Wednesday, as the second significant snowfall of the month led to yet another day of dangerous driving conditions.
Jim Donze, a former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee, was bothered by the fact that so many people in the area have been laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local Oil City School District teacher John Kluck will be the cook in charge of a traditional Christmas Day dinner.
As restaurants, taverns and social clubs grapple with Pennsylvania's new restrictions on in-house dining and bar patronage, there are more than 150 such enterprises across the state that vow they will not follow the rules.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.
Halyday Run Road in Oil City has been closed due to poor travel conditions.. Victory Heights Hill and Kennerdell Road in Cranberry Township have also been shut down.
Valley Grove School Board members voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to allow high school and elementary students to return to school buildings in limited capacity.
The Oil City Arts Council, bedeviled by a string of public event cancellations in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, intends to pull off its 23rd annual First Night celebration on New Year's Eve.
Three men were arrested after a joint-task force headed by Sugarcreek police served a search warrant on an apartment at 112 Bissell Ave. in Oil City on Monday.
CLARION - For the past 20 years, sisters Nancy Pyle and Ann Landes have been welcoming guests to Michelle's Cafe in Clarion. Starting in the new year that will change.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 …
Despite utilizing a remote learning model, the Franklin Area School District is facing a daunting task of ensuring classrooms are covered, Superintendent Mark Loucks said during the district's board meeting on Monday night.
Health care workers around the country rolled up their sleeves for the first COVID-19 shots Monday as hope that an all-out vaccination effort can defeat the coronavirus smacked up against the heartbreaking reality of 300,000 U.S. deaths.
Editor's note: Reporter Dillon Provenza provides a firsthand account of his experience after participating in a recent state police presentation on the use of force at the state police training facility in Meadville.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden pointedly criticized President Donald Trump on Monday for threatening core principles of democracy even as he told Americans that their form of self-government ultimately "prevailed."
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Volunteers with the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign on Saturday proved Santa is still coming despite this year's challenges.
Two Venango County residents have come out with new books that showcase special attractions unique to the area.
PORTAGE, Michigan (AP) - The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.
JC Penney at the Clarion Mall, which avoided closure earlier this year as the company maneuvered its way through Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, will close its doors in spring.
A JC Penney company corporate spokesperson has confirmed to the newspaper that its store in the Clarion Mall will close in spring.
NEW YORK (AP) - With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving and falling sick with COVID-19, health officials are warning people - begging them, even - not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year's season.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.
The surge of patients being admitted to the UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca because of COVID-19 infections is relentless.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court.
Oil City Council gave its final approval to a no-frills 2021 budget at a meeting Thursday.
The Congregation for Clergy at the Vatican has denied an appeal made by a number of parishioners who opposed the merger of St. Joseph and St. Stephen Catholic parishes in Oil City.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania moved Thursday to temporarily halt school sports and other extracurricular activities, close gyms, theaters and casinos, and ban indoor dining at restaurants as state officials responded to the worsening pandemic with a series of new restrictions.
Love Santa Claus?
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
For the past nine months during this year of the pandemic, operating small businesses has "been difficult at best" as owners are forced to adapt, according to an area small business adviser.
Venango County's three public libraries are being forced again to change up their programming and restrict public access to the buildings.
The Community Services of Venango County Spirit of Giving tree and gift wrapping station are up and running in the Cranberry Mall.
