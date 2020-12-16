Vaccines being dispensed

Tags
The Oil City Arts Council, bedeviled by a string of public event cancellations in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, intends to pull off its 23rd annual First Night celebration on New Year's Eve.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School Board members voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to allow high school and elementary students to return to school buildings in limited capacity.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Three men were arrested after a joint-task force headed by Sugarcreek police served a search warrant on an apartment at 112 Bissell Ave. in Oil City on Monday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - For the past 20 years, sisters Nancy Pyle and Ann Landes have been welcoming guests to Michelle's Cafe in Clarion. Starting in the new year that will change.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 …
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Despite utilizing a remote learning model, the Franklin Area School District is facing a daunting task of ensuring classrooms are covered, Superintendent Mark Loucks said during the district's board meeting on Monday night.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Editor's note: Reporter Dillon Provenza provides a firsthand account of his experience after participating in a recent state police presentation on the use of force at the state police training facility in Meadville.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden pointedly criticized President Donald Trump on Monday for threatening core principles of democracy even as he told Americans that their form of self-government ultimately "prevailed."
- By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
-
Health care workers around the country rolled up their sleeves for the first COVID-19 shots Monday as hope that an all-out vaccination effort can defeat the coronavirus smacked up against the heartbreaking reality of 300,000 U.S. deaths.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Volunteers with the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign on Saturday proved Santa is still coming despite this year's challenges.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Two Venango County residents have come out with new books that showcase special attractions unique to the area.
PORTAGE, Michigan (AP) - The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
JC Penney at the Clarion Mall, which avoided closure earlier this year as the company maneuvered its way through Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, will close its doors in spring.
NEW YORK (AP) - With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving and falling sick with COVID-19, health officials are warning people - begging them, even - not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year's season.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The surge of patients being admitted to the UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca because of COVID-19 infections is relentless.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court.
- Updated
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Oil City Council gave its final approval to a no-frills 2021 budget at a meeting Thursday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Congregation for Clergy at the Vatican has denied an appeal made by a number of parishioners who opposed the merger of St. Joseph and St. Stephen Catholic parishes in Oil City.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania moved Thursday to temporarily halt school sports and other extracurricular activities, close gyms, theaters and casinos, and ban indoor dining at restaurants as state officials responded to the worsening pandemic with a series of new restrictions.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Love Santa Claus?
Associated Press
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
For the past nine months during this year of the pandemic, operating small businesses has "been difficult at best" as owners are forced to adapt, according to an area small business adviser.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Venango County's three public libraries are being forced again to change up their programming and restrict public access to the buildings.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Community Services of Venango County Spirit of Giving tree and gift wrapping station are up and running in the Cranberry Mall.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday he has contracted COVID-19 and is isolating at home, revealing the diagnosis after several members of his security detail recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, 101 of which were reported from Venango County, giving the county its highest single-day increase of the pandemic.
Harrisburg - Gov. Tom Wolf announced today that he tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday and is in isolation at home.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The nursing home industry is suing Pennsylvania, claiming Tuesday that the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County commissioners gave final approval Tuesday to a 2021 county budget that doesn't include a tax hike.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Septage haulers utilizing the Franklin wastewater plant for sludge removal services will see a slight increase beginning Jan. 1, Franklin General Authority members decided Tuesday night.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The pride and joy of dozens of Venango Technology Center students is now resting comfortably along the banks of the Allegheny River.
