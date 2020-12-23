Vaccines for essential workers

Titusville Area Hospital has provided COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers, emergency services personnel and other essential workers within the hospital's service area over the past several days at the Titusville airport.

Troy Frazier, assistant chief with the Titusville fire department, said the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was offered to the Titusville fire and police departments and some neighboring fire departments Friday and Saturday.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The announcement earlier this month that JC Penney in the Clarion Mall will be closing its doors in March deals yet another blow to a community that has seen businesses depart throughout recent years.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Second vaccine expected to arrive in state this week

HARRISBURG (AP) - More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at Pennsylvania hospitals, the state health secretary said Monday, as hospitals remain stressed by coronavirus patient loads. A second vaccine from Moderna is expected to arrive this week.

Singing Hills property up for sale

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The timber company that owns the former Singing Hills Girl Scout camp between Oil City and Dempseytown has put the property up for sale.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.

Partial shutdown averted

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress passed a two-day stopgap spending bill Friday night, averting a partial government shutdown and buying yet more time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - On Friday morning, in just under 24 hours after it was received, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was being injected into members of the medical staff of Clarion Hospital.

Tri-county area reports 70 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Multiple crashes and stuck vehicles were reported across the area on Wednesday, as the second significant snowfall of the month led to yet another day of dangerous driving conditions.

Food drive to benefit residents in need

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Jim Donze, a former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee, was bothered by the fact that so many people in the area have been laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

As restaurants, taverns and social clubs grapple with Pennsylvania's new restrictions on in-house dining and bar patronage, there are more than 150 such enterprises across the state that vow they will not follow the rules.

Tri-county area adds 83 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.

Halyday Run Road in Oil City has been closed due to poor travel conditions.. Victory Heights Hill and Kennerdell Road in Cranberry Township have also been shut down.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - For the past 20 years, sisters Nancy Pyle and Ann Landes have been welcoming guests to Michelle's Cafe in Clarion. Starting in the new year that will change.

Valley Grove OKs low capacity return

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Valley Grove School Board members voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to allow high school and elementary students to return to school buildings in limited capacity.

First Night celebration is on

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The Oil City Arts Council, bedeviled by a string of public event cancellations in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, intends to pull off its 23rd annual First Night celebration on New Year's Eve.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 …